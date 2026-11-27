Kingkay Recovery is among the services that offer assistance to people who have lost their savings due to online fraud. It is a private company based in Canada that investigates crimes involving cryptocurrency and investment scams, romance scams, and fraudulent employment schemes. Online reviews of Kingkay Recovery indicate that the service is becoming increasingly popular among people from many countries around the world.

What is known about Kingkay recovery

Kingkay Recovery, based in Toronto, accepts cases involving losses of at least CAD 2,000. The initial case assessment is free of charge. Its services include evidence collection, forensic tracing of funds, including cryptocurrency transactions, filing reports with regulators and law enforcement agencies, and cooperating with banks and exchanges.

Each client is assigned a dedicated specialist who maintains regular communication and provides updates throughout the investigation. Kingkay Recovery works closely with government authorities to help victims recover their money as quickly as possible.

The company’s legal name is Kingkay Recovery Corp. (operating under the brand name “Kingkay Recovery”), with corporate identifier 1137909 and Business Number (BN) 897068763. Its headquarters are located in Toronto, Ontario. The contact phone number is +1 (437) 837-0291.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

What types of fraud does Kingkay Recovery investigate?

Cryptocurrency theft

This category includes crimes involving cryptocurrencies. Examples include fake cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets displaying fictitious balances, fraudulent tokens whose creators disappear after selling them, fake giveaways impersonating influencers, and requests to transfer cryptocurrency for supposed account verification or unlocking.

The main challenge for victims is that cryptocurrency transfers cannot be reversed, and recipients generally do not disclose their real identities.

Speed is therefore especially important in these cases. The sooner a victim reports the loss, the greater the chances of successfully tracing the movement of the stolen funds.

Investment Fraud

Investment fraud involves offers to invest money in projects promising high and stable returns with supposedly minimal risk.

Such investment opportunities may conceal Ponzi schemes, fraudulent investment funds, or fake asset managers promising “guaranteed” profits.

Common warning signs include pressure and artificial deadlines, such as “this offer is available today only,” exclusive membership claims, attractive financial figures unsupported by verifiable documents, and withdrawal difficulties.

For example, investors may suddenly be required to pay a “tax” or “insurance fee” before receiving their funds.

Meanwhile, the profits displayed in the victim’s online account may be nothing more than fabricated numbers on a screen.

Fake trading platforms

In these cases, victims are invited to trade financial instruments through an online platform that resembles a legitimate trading environment.

Sometimes the platform offers assistance from an “analyst,” trading “signals,” or an “automated trading bot.”

The client deposits money and watches the account balance grow. However, when attempting to withdraw funds, the account becomes restricted.

The platform then demands additional deposits, commissions, or verification payments.

Often, neither the platform nor the company behind it holds the necessary brokerage licenses, and no actual trades take place.

Fraudulent forex trading

This type of fraud involves trading currency pairs through intermediaries that are either unregulated or advertise nonexistent licenses.

The schemes vary. A broker may manipulate price quotes, refuse withdrawals, promote managed accounts with promises of consistent profits, or encourage clients to copy the trades of supposedly successful traders.

The risks are amplified by leverage, which can cause losses to accumulate rapidly.

In fraudulent schemes, these artificially created losses can easily be presented as ordinary market losses.

Online romance scams

Romance scams typically begin on social media, dating apps, or messaging platforms.

The scammer builds trust over weeks or months before asking for money to cover medical treatment, travel expenses, urgent payments, or a supposed family emergency.

In many cases, the scammer suggests investing together in a “promising project” or cryptocurrency platform, turning a romantic relationship into an investment fraud scheme.

For victims, these situations are emotionally devastating as well as financially damaging. As a result, many people hesitate to admit what happened or seek assistance.

Employment scams

Victims are offered attractive employment opportunities, but the criminals’ real objective is to obtain money or personal information.

Common schemes include asking applicants to pay for training, equipment, or registration fees; sending checks for inflated amounts and requesting the difference back; collecting passport information; and offering paid online tasks that eventually require deposits before earnings can be withdrawn.

Sometimes victims are recruited as financial intermediaries through whom stolen funds are transferred.

In such cases, the victim may unknowingly become involved in criminal activity and risk attracting the attention of law enforcement authorities.

Phishing

Phishing involves obtaining sensitive information through deception.

Fraudsters send emails, messages, or links while impersonating banks, delivery services, government agencies, or cryptocurrency exchanges.

Their goal is to persuade victims to enter usernames, passwords, verification codes, or bank card details on fraudulent websites.

Once criminals obtain this information, they may steal money from bank accounts, take out loans, or gain unauthorized access to online accounts.

Common warning signs include urgent demands, threats of account suspension, suspicious sender addresses, and links leading to websites that are not official.

Kingkay Recovery warning: What these scams have in common

Almost all these fraudulent schemes use similar tactics: urgency and psychological pressure, requests to keep the situation secret from family members, moving conversations to private messaging apps, demands for payments through methods that are difficult to reverse, such as cryptocurrencies, electronic wallet transfers, and gift cards, and promises that cannot be independently verified.

This is also why victims frequently become targets of secondary fraud. After losing money, they may receive offers to “recover” their funds in exchange for an upfront payment.

Kingkay Recovery provides a wide range of services.

Phishing and unauthorized account access cases are investigated through cooperation with banks and payment networks.

Dating and employment scams often require involvement from law enforcement agencies.

Cryptocurrency and investment fraud cases typically require digital asset tracing and cooperation with cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kingkay Recovery develops a separate investigation strategy for each category of clients.

Fund recovery mechanisms

Blockchain forensics: Tracing stolen Cryptocurrency

When criminals steal digital assets, one of Kingkay Recovery’s main investigative tools is blockchain forensics, which involves analyzing data recorded on public blockchains.

Specialized analytical systems allow investigators to trace cryptocurrency from its original address through subsequent wallets, identify related transactions, and determine whether the funds have reached centralized exchanges or other services requiring mandatory user verification.

Kingkay Recovery specialists begin by documenting the original transaction, including its hash, sender and recipient addresses, amount, timestamp, and blockchain network.

They then analyze the chain of transfers, identify possible connections between addresses, and prepare a report describing the movement of the assets.

This document is used when contacting centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, law enforcement agencies, and courts.

For example, when stolen assets arrive at a centralized trading platform, the exchange receives an official notification containing evidence of the funds’ origin and the registration details of the complaint.

The exchange conducts an internal review and, where legal grounds exist, may restrict transactions involving the relevant assets.

Chargebacks: Disputing card payments

If money was charged to a bank card, Kingkay Recovery initiates a chargeback procedure.

A chargeback is a mechanism for disputing a card transaction through the issuing bank and the relevant payment network.

It may apply, for example, when a transaction was not authorized by the cardholder, a purchased service was not provided, or the payment violated payment network rules.

To initiate the process, Kingkay Recovery contacts the victim’s bank, explains the disputed transaction, and submits supporting evidence.

This may include bank statements, correspondence with the recipient, payment documentation, and a description of the circumstances.

The bank reviews the claim and, if sufficient grounds exist, submits a dispute through the relevant payment network.

The acquiring bank responsible for processing the recipient’s payments then reviews the request.

The outcome depends on the grounds for the dispute, the available evidence, and the rules of the specific payment network.

Bank payment recall: Recalling a transfer

For certain bank transfers, Kingkay Recovery uses a payment recall procedure, which involves requesting the reversal or return of a payment.

The procedure may be initiated when a payment was made by mistake, fraud is suspected, or money was transferred to the wrong recipient.

Kingkay Recovery specialists contact the sending bank and request that the payment be recalled.

The sending bank then contacts the recipient’s bank and forwards the corresponding request.

If the funds are still in the recipient’s account and there are legal grounds for their return, the procedure may help prevent further movement of the money.

However, a payment recall does not mean that funds will automatically be withdrawn from the recipient’s account.

The possibility of recovery depends on the evidence of fraudulent intent and applicable legislation.

Legal Recovery and Cooperation With Exchanges

If forensic analysis makes it possible to identify wallet addresses, cryptocurrency exchanges, or other points through which stolen assets have moved, the investigation findings may provide a basis for legal action.

Kingkay Recovery investigators contact law enforcement authorities and submit transaction reports, payment confirmations, and information about suspected recipients.

Depending on the jurisdiction and circumstances of the case, the relevant authorities may send an official request to a cryptocurrency exchange or financial institution.

Legal proceedings may also involve measures to secure claims, including the seizure or freezing of assets.

In such cases, Kingkay Recovery specialists handle the evidence-gathering process, helping connect individual transactions, wallet addresses, and fund movements into a comprehensive picture.

Kingkay recovery statistics

According to statistics covering a 12-year period, Kingkay Recovery’s successful case rate exceeds 87%.

More than $78 million has been recovered for victims of online fraud.

As of November 2026, more than 2,400 people have contacted Kingkay Recovery for assistance.

In addition, reviews of Kingkay Recovery can be found on the company’s website and popular online platforms.

Examples of cases include the recovery of $176,000, the recovery of $63,500, and a partial recovery of $298,000.

Kingkay recovery service fees and payment terms

The initial case assessment is free of charge.

Fees for subsequent services are calculated individually and documented in writing before work begins.

Typically, the fee represents a small percentage of the funds successfully traced and recovered.

Kingkay Recovery follows a “no recovery, no fee” policy, meaning the company’s compensation directly depends on the outcome of the case.

This is a fair approach.

Conclusion

Kingkay Recovery is a company that has been helping victims of online fraud recover stolen money for 12 years.

Its results are impressive: an 87% success rate, $78 million recovered, and 2,400 satisfied clients.

Therefore, if you encounter any of the fraudulent schemes described above, it is important not to delay taking action.

The best approach is to call +1 (437) 837-0291 immediately or complete the contact form on the homepage of the Kingkay Recovery website.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).