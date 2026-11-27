Culture Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina on Friday expressed “great satisfaction” at the allocation of €2.2 million in extra funds to her deputy ministry to tide it over until the end of the year.

She said the additional funds will “address significant needs and bolster cultural activities and organisations across Cyprus”.

“This amendment to the 2026 budget demonstrates, in practical terms, the emphasis the government places on cultural development, its support for creators, and the promotion of our cultural heritage,” she said.

She added that the money will be spent on “strengthening specific cultural activities and initiatives which carry a meaningful social and developmental impact”.

Half of the money, she said, has been “earmarked” for the completion of the Paphos historical documentation centre and the conversion of the building which housed the Paphos free radio station, which remained loyal to Archbishop Makarios III and broadcast during the nine-day Greek junta rule in Cyprus in 1974, into a museum.

“This is a significant undertaking which bridges historical memory with the creation of new critical infrastructure,” she said.

‘Nostos’ funding will ‘keep alive the connection to the roots’

She added that her deputy ministry has also allocated a total of €200,000 to support cultural activities for displaced communities through the government’s “Nostos” programme.

This, she said, will “keep alive the connection to the roots, history, and cultural identity of our occupied territories”.

Additionally, she said, the government will allocate €100,000 to the “Thymeli” grant scheme and €50,000 to the “Terpsichori” grant scheme, the former of which supports theatrical productions and the latter supports contemporary dance productions.

She said the government will also offer an additional €150,000 to the Cypriot national commission of Unesco, while making a further €380,000 available for “film productions” and acquiring €100,000 worth of “visual art”.

As well as this, she announced the allocation of €110,000 to “equip” the cultural centre in the Troodos mountain village of Kyperounta – something she said will “underscore our policy of cultural decentralisation”.

“These allocations reflect both the particular needs of our cultural sector and our commitment to providing tangible support to cultural organisations, creators, communities, and institutions,” she said.

Culture Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina takes part in the visual arts educational programme with the participation of pupils from the Zenon primary school in Larnaca

Next year’s budget amounts to €64.3m

She added that the government’s “goal” is to create “a cultural landscape with robust infrastructure, expanded creative opportunities, meaningful support for artistic production, and an inclusive presence throughout Cyprus”.

Last month, Hadjistefanou-Papaellina had presented her deputy ministry’s planned budget for next year, which stands at a total of €64.3 million.

This figure is over €1m lower than the amount the deputy ministry received in last year’s state budget, though that budget contained over €2m in projects related to Cyprus’ six-month term as the holder of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency during the first half of this year.

Of next year’s budget, she said she plans to allocate €23.6m to the antiquities department, €21.1m to the contemporary culture department, €7.4m to government sponsorship and grants for cultural activities, €3.3m to the state archives, and €3m for film productions, while €11.5m is reserved for administrative costs.