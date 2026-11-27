Cyprus-based technology group Logicom on Friday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in operating profit for the first nine months of 2026, but its profit attributable to shareholders fell by 32.5 per cent amid lower other income, higher financing costs and taxation.

Operating profit reached €32.4 million between January and September, compared with €29.7m during the same period last year, despite a decline in reported sales.

The group’s gross sales, which include the full value of products distributed, edged down by just 0.1 per cent to €898 million, from €899.3m a year earlier.

However, reported sales fell by 15.6 per cent to €647.9m, compared with €768.1m in the first nine months of 2025.

The difference reflects the way Logicom accounts for certain software licences and cloud products. In some transactions, the group acts as an agent rather than the main seller, meaning it records only the profit from the sale instead of the full transaction value.

Its distribution business recorded a 0.5 per cent increase in gross sales, supported mainly by stronger performance in Cyprus, Greece and Jordan.

By contrast, gross sales from its software and integrated IT solutions division fell by 10.2 per cent, largely because of weaker sales in Cyprus and Greece.

Despite the decline in reported sales, Logicom improved its gross profit to €68 million, from €65.5m in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross profit margin, measured against gross sales, increased to 7.6 per cent from 7.3 per cent. When calculated against reported sales, the margin rose to 10.5 per cent from 8.5 per cent. Other income, however, declined to €8.5m from €10.3m.

Logicom attributed much of the reduction to a €762,462 insurance compensation received in 2025 by its Italian subsidiary, Logicom Italia, as well as lower other income at its subsidiary Demetra Holdings.

Other income also includes contributions from suppliers for promoting their products and revenue from partnerships with third parties.

The group also reduced its administrative and operating expenses by €2.04m, or 4.4 per cent, mainly through lower staff costs and fewer overseas business trips. The company said travel spending was reduced because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Expected losses from unpaid customer debts also declined, falling to €220,734 from €244,763.

Financing costs dropped by 37.8 per cent to €4.38m, compared with €7.04m a year earlier, reflecting lower net borrowing and reduced interest rates on US dollar and euro loans.

Despite the improvement in operating performance, profit attributable to shareholders fell to €22.32m, from €33.06m in the first nine months of 2025.

Logicom attributed the decline to lower other income, higher net financing costs and taxation, a smaller contribution from joint ventures and a reduction in gains arising from the acquisition of investments.

At the end of September, the group had €441.1m in cash and cash equivalents, against bank overdrafts of €35.4m, leaving a net overdraft position of €405.7m.

This compared with a net overdraft position of €443.2m at the end of 2025, the report showed.

Finally, short-term borrowing increased to €125m from €78.4m, while long-term loans fell to €5m from €17.2m.