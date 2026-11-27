Spain’s election pits rival approaches to the housing crisis against each other, with conservatives championing deregulation and Socialists defending rent controls.

As Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced off against his rival Alberto Nuñez Feijoo in a televised debate ahead of Spain’s November 29 general election, both claimed to have answers to the housing crisis that triggered the snap ballot.

Feijoo touted the model of deregulation rolled out by Madrid, which is governed by his right-of-centre People’s Party, while Sanchez extolled the measures the Socialist-led Catalonia region has been applying, which include rent caps and banning short-term lets.

Sanchez called the election in October after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address growing anger over rising rents and evictions, symbolised by national protests after an 87-year-old woman was turned out of her Madrid home.

Spain has failed to build enough homes to meet demand. In Catalonia, each home for sale has an average of 368 enquiries in the first 10 days after it is listed, while Madrid has 103 people interested per property, according to think-tank FEDEA.

Juan, from Madrid, is one of millions whose experience illustrates the depth of the housing crisis. He separated from his wife, but they have had to share a studio apartment for the past 18 months because they cannot afford to live alone.

He is grateful for a decree passed by the government after it called the election that froze his rent, but frustrated at the lack of affordable lettings.

“We can’t find anywhere to live on our own. When looking for places, they ask for two or three months’ deposit and even security deposits of up to €6,000,” he said.

With parliament in gridlock, Madrid and Catalonia have pressed ahead with their own, markedly different solutions. One of these approaches is likely to prevail as national policy once a winner emerges from Sunday’s vote.

Conservatives promise one million new homes

Both candidates are pledging to build more houses than the 669,910 free-market homes and 78,735 subsidised housing units that were completed under Sanchez’s eight years in office.

Feijoo’s PP, which has pledged to build 1 million homes over the next four years to plug the deficit, is leading in the polls and is on course for a majority if it allies with far-right Vox. Sanchez is hoping for a repeat of 2023 when his Socialist Party, which says it will build 100,000 social housing units, managed to form a coalition with the far left even though the PP won the most seats.

Planning regulations introduced after a property bubble burst in 2007 have made construction slower and more costly. Spain’s competition watchdog, CNMC, estimates the process of transforming land into a home can take 10 to 15 years.

Rafael Garcia, deputy minister for the environment, agriculture and planning in Madrid’s regional government, said a new land law passed by the regional parliament last week could cut that to just four years.

“This is the first law to change the Spanish urban planning model since 1956,” Garcia said in an interview in Madrid.

Fernando Pinto, an economist at the King Juan Carlos University in Madrid, said the Madrid law may help fast-track homebuilding, but the benefit would be diminished if it only spurs the construction of expensive homes that generate higher returns.

Catalonia defends rent controls

Catalonia’s regional leader Salvador Illa warned the Madrid model was a return to conditions that led to Spain’s housing crash and said more construction must be complemented with regulation.

Like Madrid, it has eased permit regulations to encourage building, but Barcelona also plans to ban short-letting from 2028 and the region has capped rental prices.

“Our policy can only be understood in terms of a combination of two key elements: increasing supply, which takes time, and in the meantime regulate the market in exactly the same way as we regulate other markets that are dysfunctional,” Illa said in an interview.

But interventionist policies have downsides, according to Hector Simon-Moreno, director of the UNESCO Chair on the Right to Housing at Rovira i Virgili University, in Tarragona.

“While there has been some stabilisation of prices – which is the only positive effect it has had – it has brought with it a whole host of negative side effects, such as a reduction in supply,” he said.

Housing in Catalonia shrank by 22% in 2025 while it expanded by 4% in Madrid, according to FEDEA.

Coalition partners could complicate housing plans

Both parties have identified the need to build more homes, but if they win power they will likely have to work with their more radical allies.

Far-right Vox supports deregulating the market, but also says Spaniards should be given preference over migrants in the queue for a home even as constructors say they are short of labour in a workforce in which a quarter are immigrants.

Far-left Frente Amplio, meanwhile, says it would expropriate all homes owned by so-called “vulture funds”, introduce taxes to disincentivise the “speculative accumulation of homes” and limit rent increases to 25% of the tenant’s income.

Jorge Galindo, director of business school ESADE’s Centre for Economic Policy, said PP’s plans to repeal rent controls could require other measures to respond to rising prices, such as a public insurance scheme to cover rental payment defaults.

“Rental contract extensions, price controls — all of that is like a pressure cooker,” he said. “As soon as you take that away, prices will likely skyrocket.”

What the parties are proposing

What the main parties are proposing

Housing

Soaring home prices and rents have driven an affordability crisis. The eviction of an elderly tenant in September sparked protests nationwide, prompting Sanchez to call an election.

PSOE PP VOX Build 100,000 public affordable homes, mobilise public land for affordable housing construction Build 1 million homes, new law to mobilise public and private land for housing construction Reform land laws to boost construction Provide interest-free loans of up to €50,000 for first-home buyers, suspend evictions of vulnerable tenants Provide mortgage guarantees for first-time buyers, repeal recently approved Housing Law, which regulates rental prices Give Spaniards priority access to housing, introduce tax breaks for first-home buyers and evict squatters within 24 hours

Migration

The government’s pro-immigration stance contrasts with the opposition’s calls for tighter border controls, particularly after a mass migrant crossing into the North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

PSOE PP VOX Expand legal pathways to live and work in Spain Set annual work visa quotas linked to labour shortages Strengthen border controls, tighten residence permit requirements Invest €500 million in immigrant integration and citizenship programmes, strengthen asylum, combat hate crimes Ban mass regularisation programmes, tighten asylum and deportations, speed up returns, also to third countries End mass regularisation, end public benefits for undocumented migrants, deport convicted foreigners

Fiscal policy

Households are grappling with high living costs and housing prices. PSOE has combined targeted relief with windfall taxes on banks and energy companies, while PP and Vox favour broad tax cuts.

PSOE PP VOX Maintain tax exemption for low-income earners, introduce new taxes on large technology companies and luxury high-carbon travel Cut corporate and income taxes for low- and middle-income earners, index tax brackets to inflation, exempt self-employed earning under €85,000 from VAT Cut income, corporate and energy taxes, with additional relief for families Introduce global minimum tax on large fortunes and stronger international tax cooperation N/A N/A

N/A: no corresponding proposal specified in the supplied text.

Climate and energy

Parties differ sharply on the green transition, nuclear power and water scarcity driven by climate change. The debate comes amid more frequent wildfires, record-high sea temperatures and scrutiny of data centres.

PSOE PP VOX Maintain 2035 nuclear phase-out and accelerate renewables to 81% of power generation by 2030, requiring data centres to use renewable energy Extend lifespan of existing nuclear power plants, scrap new rules for data centres Cancel nuclear shutdown plan, build new reactors at existing nuclear sites, curb large-scale solar and wind projects Improve drought and flood resilience through desalination, water reuse and irrigation modernisation Invest in water infrastructure, desalination and irrigation upgrades through national water pact Connect river basins, modernise irrigation, expand water infrastructure under national water pact

Foreign policy

Although international affairs have received less attention than domestic issues, parties differ on multilateralism and ties to key neighbours including Britain, Morocco and Algeria.

PSOE PP VOX Fully implement Gibraltar Agreement while maintaining Madrid’s stance on sovereignty Review Gibraltar Agreement to defend Spain’s sovereignty Restore Spanish sovereignty over Gibraltar through international pressure Maintain cooperation with Morocco, based on good neighbourly ties and dialogue Pursue more balanced policy towards Morocco and Algeria Impose sanctions, suspend international agreements with Morocco until it respects Spain’s borders and sovereignty

Gender equality and women’s rights

The parties offer markedly different approaches to women’s rights, gender violence and reproductive or transgender rights.