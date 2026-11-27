A section of the road leading to the lighthouse in Pervolia – Faros Avenue – will close to traffic for two months, from December 1 until January 31, as sewerage works are carried out.

The closure is part of the third phase of the Larnaca Sewerage System project, the Larnaca district government organisation (EOA) announced on Friday.

Road markings and warning signs will be put in place to guide drivers through the affected area.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and follow all traffic signs and instructions.

The EOA said traffic arrangements had been approved by the traffic police, municipal authorities and the project engineer.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused during the works.