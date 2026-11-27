Serious construction defects were identified at several schools in the Larnaca district during visits by the House education committee on Friday.

Committee chairman and Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides said shortcomings had been identified in flood-prevention works, while the indoor sports hall at one secondary school had been leaking since it opened.

MPs visited the KA and KB primary schools and nursery school in Athienou, as well as Ayios Georgios lyceum and Petrakis Kyprianou secondary school.

Savvides expressed concern that construction defects had been identified in relatively new school buildings, some of which were less than ten years old.

“I would say that most of the problems relate to the school buildings, even though they are new,” he said.

Referring to Petrakis Kyprianou secondary school, Savvides said the school had been built around 12 or 13 years ago, with its indoor sports hall leaking since its first day of operation.

He added that the problem had remained unresolved for 13 years, causing difficulties during physical education lessons.

Savvides said the problems identified were primarily related to school infrastructure, with no concerns over overcrowding or similar issues having been raised so far.