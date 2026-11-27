Capital markets group Euronext has agreed to absorb its Greek holding company, Euronext Athens Holding, in a cross-border merger designed to simplify its structure and strengthen the integration of the Greek market into its wider European operations.

According to an official announcement, the proposed merger will offer Euronext Athens shareholders one new Euronext share for every 17 shares they hold, improving on the previous offer of one Euronext share for every 20 Euronext Athens shares, completed in November 2025.

Based on Euronext’s closing share price of €167.50 on November 25, the new exchange arrangement values each Euronext Athens share at €9.85, representing a 38 per cent increase on the €7.14 valuation under the earlier offer.

Shareholders who oppose the merger and do not wish to receive Euronext shares will be able to withdraw and receive €9.29 in cash for each share.

The merger is intended to deliver operational, commercial and financial benefits, while removing the costs associated with maintaining a separate stock market listing for the Greek holding company.

Euronext said the move would make it easier to integrate the Greek market into the group, provide a simpler corporate structure and allow investment in Greek market infrastructure to be financed more effectively.

Shareholders accepting the new shares will become investors in a larger, more diversified European group, gaining exposure to its activities across different markets and countries, as well as potentially benefiting from greater liquidity in its shares.

The merger will not change how the Greek market is regulated. Greek-licensed companies will continue to operate the country’s regulated markets and post-trading services, under the supervision of the relevant Greek authorities.

Once the merger takes effect, Euronext Athens Holding will cease to exist without being wound up. Euronext will take over all its assets and liabilities, while the existing Euronext Athens shares will be cancelled and removed from the stock market. Euronext will continue the Greek company’s activities through a branch in Greece.

No fractional Euronext shares will be issued. Any remaining fractions arising from the exchange will instead be paid in cash, while the new shares will carry full rights to Euronext profits from the effective date.

The proposed exchange ratio has been reviewed by Dutch auditor KPMG Accountants and independent Greek expert Ernst & Young (Hellas), which issued reports on its fairness and adequacy.

Completion remains subject to shareholder approval at both companies, the required legal and creditor-protection procedures in the Netherlands and Greece, and the issue of a Greek pre-merger certificate.

Extraordinary general meetings of both companies are scheduled for January 26, 2027.

The merger proposal is due to be filed on Friday, November 27, with publication expected on December 1 in the Dutch State Gazette and Greece’s General Commercial Register.

The three-month periods during which creditors may raise objections are expected to end on March 2, 2027.

After the Greek certificate is issued, a Dutch notarial deed will be signed, with the merger taking effect the following day.

Euronext said the timetable was indicative and could change, adding that it would inform the market of the effective date and when shareholders could expect to receive their new shares.