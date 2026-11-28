Amazon (AMZN.O) said this week that it will launch its Amazon Autos service in the ​UK in early 2027, expanding its online ‌car-buying marketplace beyond the US.

Hyundai (005380.KS) will be one of the first partners to offer new and used ​electric, hybrid and petrol models, including ​the IONIQ 3, IONIQ 5, KONA and ⁠i20.

Used cars from dealer group Vertu Motors (VTU.L) ​will also be listed at launch. More brands ​and dealers will be announced in the coming months, Amazon said.

Shoppers will be able to browse cars ​on Amazon.co.uk, see upfront prices, reserve a ​car, get an indicative valuation for their existing vehicle and ‌explore ⁠finance options, while the purchase will be completed at the dealership.

Dealers will set their own prices, Amazon said.

“Buying a car is one ​of the ​biggest purchases ⁠people make, and we think it should feel as simple and ​transparent as shopping for anything on ​Amazon,” ⁠said Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International.

Amazon Autos launched in the US in December 2024 and ⁠has ​since spread across more ​than 150 cities, the company said.