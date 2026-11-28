On Saturday night we will know the Disy candidate that will stand against President Nikos Christodoulides in the 2028 presidential election. Christodoulides may have said that he will announce his decision about seeking re-election next spring, but his actions make it blatantly obvious that his decision was taken a while ago. It is his prerogative to make announce the decision whenever it suits him.

As regards the Disy contest, former party chief and unsuccessful candidate in 2023, Averof Neophytou is considered the favourite, according to opinion pools, to defeat former health minister George Pamboridis, who was elected to parliament for the first time in May. The former is a professional politician who served as a deputy for several terms, as Disy leader for 10 years and as communications minister, whereas the latter is a lawyer who has not been actively involved in politics for very long, something that is both an advantage and a disadvantage.

There has been no interaction between the two candidates, and an invitation for a televised debate by Pamboridis were ignored by Neophytou, who opted for low key campaigning that involved meetings with party members and no public statements or attacks on his opponent. He could afford to do this, because as party leader for 10 years he had access to Disy branches and clubs through his contacts all over the country. He spoke directly to the members who would be voting for the candidate and avoided any interaction with his rival.

For Pamboridis, who had never been actively involved with the party membership outside Nicosia, access to members was much more difficult. He made regular appearances on television and radio shows, in the hope of getting his message across, but how effective this was nobody could say. Some old guard Disy members, such as Ioannis Kasoulides, Stella Kyriakidou and Michalis Ioannides voiced public support for him, but their influence outside Nicosia is limited.

There are about 48,000 registered Disy members, but according to most estimates, it would be a good turnout if half of them vote in Saturday’s election. In the vote for the leadership, three-and-a-half years ago, a little more than 40 per cent of the members voted. Will more vote for the election of the presidential candidate? Opinion polls showed that Neophytou has a big lead and is the favourite to win, but in an election anything can happen. What is important for the party, is for the loser to respect the result and rally behind the leader, if the Disy candidate is to have a chance of winning the presidential election. It will be difficult for whoever wins, as he will have no control over the party, which is under the leadership of Annita Demetriou. The next challenge for Saturday’s winner would be rallying the party behind his candidacy, something that might not be as easy as it seems given the hold president Christodoulides has over sizeable section of the members.