Offers available to customers on Black Friday this year hardly differed from standard discounts and draws fewer shoppers each year, head of the consumers association Marios Drousiotis said on Saturday.

Drousiotis said that according to observations by the consumer association in recent years, the number of queuing customers outside specific shops has fallen from up to 30 people five years ago to zero in 2026.

He also said that the association recorded a decline in the number of shoppers leaving the shops having made purchases, with the number standing at 70 per cent five years ago to just 30 per cent this year.

According to the consumer association, during the past two years shoppers primarily frequented clothing and cosmetic shops.

“People seem to have turned their backs on technology, perhaps because the products are more expensive and they are finding it difficult,” Drousiotis said.

In previous years, aisles that had been full of stock in anticipation of increased demand on Black Friday, remained empty this and last year, he said.

Drousiotis also noted a shift in how consumers respond to discounts, with shoppers increasingly favouring retailers that offer smaller discounts across the entire product range, rather than those promoting “up to 50 per cent off”, aware that such deals usually apply to very few items.

“People have learnt to trust shops that offer discounts on all items and are less likely to visit shops that claim their discounts go ‘up to’ even higher percentages,” he said.

At the same time, consumers appear to disregard shops offering a 20 per cent discount on all items, which is broadly regarded as low, but show increased interest in discounts starting at 30 per cent, considering them a bargain.

When asked whether the association had come across any significant discounts on Black Friday, Drousiotis said it had not. He added, however, that it had received a number of complaints both written and verbal, concerning products whose prices had been raised in the run-up to Black Friday.

“The Black Friday phenomenon in Cyprus is on the wane. It has completely lost its glamour, and those responsible are the shopkeepers and businesses, who are not offering discounts that attract customers,” he said.

Drousiotis said that complaints that can be substantiated would either be lodged with the consumer protection service or consumers would be provided with the service’s contact details so that they could file a complaint themselves.

Although highlighting that the consumer protection service was the sole competent authority for investigating complaints, Drousiotis said that fines were often not sufficient, resulting in repeated complaints regarding the same shops.