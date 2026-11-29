British retailers had their best month for sales in almost four years and they were optimistic about the month ahead too, a business survey showed this week, chiming with unexpectedly strong official data.
The CBI said its monthly sales volume balance, which compared sales against a year ago, rose to +9 in November from -10 in October, the highest reading since December 2022.
“It’s encouraging to see retail sales return to growth in November following a prolonged downturn, alongside the first expansion in headcount in over four years,” CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said.
“However, there are few signs that this marks the start of a sustained turnaround for the sector. Sales are expected to be flat next month, and firms plan to continue cutting back on investment over the year ahead.”
Key facts:
• The gauge of expected sales for December rose to +1 from -10, the highest reading in over two years
• Official data last week showed sales volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7 per cent in October compared with September, bolstered by a government call for households to stock up on long-life items as well as stronger clothing sale • GfK consumer confidence data also showed an increase this month
• The CBI data was based on responses from 58 retail chains between October 27 and November 13
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