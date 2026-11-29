British retailers had their best month for sales in almost four years and they were ​optimistic about the month ahead too, a ‌business survey showed this week, chiming with unexpectedly strong official data.

The CBI said its monthly sales volume balance, which compared sales ​against a year ago, rose to +9 in ​November from -10 in October, the highest reading since ⁠December 2022.

“It’s encouraging to see retail sales return ​to growth in November following a prolonged downturn, alongside ​the first expansion in headcount in over four years,” CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said.

“However, there are few signs that ​this marks the start of a sustained turnaround ​for the sector. Sales are expected to be flat next month, ‌and ⁠firms plan to continue cutting back on investment over the year ahead.”

Key facts:

• The gauge of expected sales for December rose to +1 from -10, the highest reading in ​over two ​years

• Official ⁠data last week showed sales volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7 per cent in October compared with ​September, bolstered by a government call for ​households ⁠to stock up on long-life items as well as stronger clothing sale • GfK consumer confidence data also showed an ⁠increase ​this month

• The CBI data was ​based on responses from 58 retail chains between October 27 and ​November 13