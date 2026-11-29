China has taken a commanding lead over the US in the world’s highest-earning mobile games, turning free downloads into a business worth billions and raising fresh questions for Europe’s developers, including an expanding industry based in Cyprus.

By the middle of 2026, Chinese publishers accounted for 40 per cent of revenue generated by the world’s 100 highest-earning mobile games, compared with just 16.5 per cent for American publishers, according to data from Sensor Tower reported by Bloomberg.

Two years earlier, the countries had been almost level.

And it is not simply a question of who produces the most games. Chinese developers have become remarkably successful at persuading people to spend money after downloading them.

In the American market, Chinese mobile titles generated an average of $47 in quarterly revenue per active user, almost six times the $8 recorded by American games.

The calculation includes players who spend nothing, which makes the difference all the more striking.

For Cyprus, where international gaming companies have become an increasingly visible part of the technology industry, the figures are worth examining.

After all, the island is home to companies behind games played by millions of people worldwide. And as China expands its influence, European developers are having to reconsider how they attract players, develop new titles and make money from them.

The most prominent example is Honor of Kings, developed by Chinese technology giant Tencent.

The game has been around for more than a decade, but its popularity shows little sign of fading. It generated an estimated $1 billion in the first six months of 2026 alone, while research firm Niko Partners puts its total revenue since launch at more than $30bn.

Another Chinese success, Whiteout Survival, takes players into a frozen world where they must build settlements, gather resources and keep their communities alive.

Both games show something the industry has understood for years but Chinese developers have become particularly good at delivering. Getting someone to download a game is only the beginning.

The real challenge is giving them a reason to return tomorrow, next week and perhaps several years later.

That is where regular updates, new characters, rewards and optional purchases come in.

A player might spend a few pounds on a virtual item, an extra life or a feature that makes progress easier. Individually, these are small transactions. Across millions of players, they can produce enormous revenues.

China also has the advantage of a domestic gaming audience of approximately 680 million people, giving developers a substantial market in which to test ideas before taking them overseas.

And overseas is increasingly where the money is.

According to Bloomberg’s November report, Chinese games now generate more than 18 per cent of revenue from the 100 highest-earning mobile titles in the United States, compared with around 8 per cent at the beginning of the decade.

Over the same period, American publishers’ share of revenue in their home market has fallen from roughly 40 per cent to less than 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chinese publishers have increased their presence among the world’s 100 leading mobile games from 21 titles a decade ago to 40, while the number from American publishers has fallen from 22 to 13.

The change has not gone unnoticed in Europe.

Finland gave the world Angry Birds, developed by Rovio Entertainment, as well as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, created by Helsinki-based Supercell.

But even Supercell, one of Europe’s best-known gaming companies, has been majority-owned by Tencent since 2016.

And its chief executive, Ilkka Paananen, has been unusually frank about the industry’s difficulties.

In a February statement, he pointed out that of approximately 53,000 mobile games launched worldwide since 2020, only 22 had generated more than $1bn in revenue.

Of those, 20 came from developers in China, Japan and South Korea.

Just two were developed in the West, Royal Match, from Turkey’s Dream Games, and Monopoly Go, developed by Scopely.

“We in the West should look in the mirror,” Paananen said, arguing that developers had become too focused on improving existing formulas rather than creating entirely new experiences.

For European studios, that is an uncomfortable observation.

Europe has a successful gaming industry, but it is competing with Asian companies that can reach enormous audiences, develop new content quickly and invest heavily in keeping their most popular games alive.

And European consumers are spending substantial sums. According to the European Audiovisual Observatory, spending on video games across 35 European territories reached €27.7 billion in 2025, almost double the level recorded a decade earlier.

Mobile games accounted for €11.2bn, or 40.3 per cent of the market, followed by consoles at 36.5 per cent and PC gaming at 21.9 per cent.

Britain remained Europe’s largest gaming market, with spending of €5.93bn, followed by Germany at €5.67bn and France at €4.12bn.

Perhaps more revealing is where that money went. Purchases made inside games and downloadable content generated €16.2bn, representing 58.3 per cent of all European gaming expenditure.

Physical game sales accounted for just 5.2 per cent.

The days when buying a game meant paying once and taking it home in a box are becoming a rather distant memory.

For publishers, the relationship with the player increasingly begins at the download rather than ending there.

And that brings us to Cyprus. The island has developed a sizeable international gaming industry, with companies operating from Nicosia and Limassol serving audiences far beyond the local market.

Among them is Wargaming, headquartered in Nicosia and known internationally for World of Tanks and World of Warships.

In Limassol, Nasdaq-listed GDEV, whose portfolio includes Nexters, is associated with the Hero Wars franchise, one of the better-known examples of mobile and online gaming.

These are businesses competing for international players in precisely the market where Asian publishers have been gaining ground.

According to the first industry report published in August by the Cyprus Game Makers Association (CYGMA), the island had 415 gaming companies, with estimated worldwide games revenue linked to those businesses reaching approximately €3.2bn in 2025.

The association also recorded more than 4,300 people employed in the sector and found that 82.7 per cent of companies were involved in mobile gaming.

Those are industry estimates, not audited national accounts, and the revenue refers to games sold internationally by companies based in Cyprus, not spending by players on the island.

Nevertheless, the findings show how far the sector has developed. As previously reported, Cyprus now hosts a concentration of gaming businesses considerably larger than its population might suggest.

But attracting international publishers is only part of the challenge.

The more difficult question is whether Cyprus can develop more original games, build local expertise and help smaller studios compete in an international market increasingly dominated by established companies.

That is also a priority for the government.

Speaking at the Cyprus Games Summit in Limassol on November 12, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou said the country wanted to see more games developed locally, more Cypriot-founded studios and greater investment in intellectual property.

“Our next objective is depth: more games developed here, more locally founded studios, more investment in intellectual property, and more opportunities for people in Cyprus to build international careers in the sector,” he said.

Cyprus is seeking to build on its established international business presence by encouraging development and financing activity on the island.

The government has pointed to the country’s intellectual property tax framework, research and development incentives and international business community as advantages for the sector.

But the competition is not standing still.

China’s success has demonstrated how valuable original gaming content can become, particularly when a popular title continues attracting players and generating revenue for years.

There is also an increasingly important question about how that revenue is earned.

The European Commission’s proposed Digital Fairness Act, presented on November 11, seeks stronger consumer protection against misleading online sales practices, excessive spending and potentially addictive features.

The proposals include clearer rules concerning virtual currencies and purchases made inside games, particularly where children are involved.

For developers and publishers across Europe, including Cyprus, changes to those rules could have consequences for the business models on which many successful mobile games depend.

And there is a balance to be found. Players want entertaining games, companies need revenue to keep producing them, and regulators want to ensure that consumers understand what they are paying for.

The industry will have to respond to all three.

For Cyprus, meanwhile, China’s rise offers a useful reminder of what makes a successful gaming industry.

It is not simply the number of companies operating in a country or the amount of revenue recorded by publishers. It is also the ability to develop original games, attract skilled people, finance new ideas and turn those ideas into products capable of reaching an international audience.