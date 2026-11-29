Though losing Disy candidate George Pamboridis congratulated Averof Neophytou in a social media post on Sunday, he has not yielded in backing his opponent’s presidential campaign, a day after losing the primary by a margin of more than two to one.

Pamboridis described the verdict of party members as “resounding and absolutely respected” and wished Neophytou success ahead of the 2028 election.

He said party members had rejected his call to turn the page in Disy, and that on election day “the people speak”, wishing Pindarou “good luck” going forth.

The tone matched his remarks on Saturday night, for although upon his ascendence as presidential candidate, Neophytou turned to Pamboridis saying “I wanted you by my side”, his contender stopped short of saying he would actively support the campaign, offering only “good luck” to Neophytou and the party.

Neophytou took just over 71 per cent of the 14,509 votes cast by members, with Pamboridis on just under 29 per cent.