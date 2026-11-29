Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday they would target Jeddah port and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast in response to what they described as a Saudi attack on Yemen’s Ras Isa port.

The threat marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the main port for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province.

Moments earlier, the Saudi-led coalition had called on civilians to evacuate the port for their safety, in a statement accompanied by a map of the area.

The Houthis called on workers and people in the vicinity of Saudi Red Sea ports to evacuate immediately and urged all shipping companies to remove their vessels from the ports.

Ras Isa served as a crude oil export terminal before Yemen’s war broke out in 2014 and has previously been targeted by both the United States and Israel.

US forces struck Ras Isa in April 2025 in an operation the US military said was aimed at cutting off a source of fuel for the Houthis and depriving the group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ports in July 2025, saying it was responding to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel.

Yemen’s war began in late 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.

A UN-brokered truce agreed in 2022 largely held until fighting resumed in July, worsening a long-running humanitarian crisis in Yemen.