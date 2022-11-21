November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrencies

FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

By Reuters News Service0128
ftx
The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for US bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov. 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses. A hearing on FTX’s so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a US bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing.

Related Posts

Germany’s LNG terminals to cost more than double earlier estimate

Reuters News Service

US banks to pounce on fintech deals as valuations plunge

Reuters News Service

Brazil crypto law back on agenda as FTX collapse sends shockwaves

Reuters News Service

Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian

Reuters News Service

COP27 deal delivers landmark on ‘loss and damage’, but little else

Reuters News Service

APEC pledges to boost trade as geopolitical rifts hijack regional summits

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign