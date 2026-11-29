Harvey Barnes scored from the penalty spot after eight minutes to give Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the American Express Stadium on Sunday.

The spot-kick was awarded when Joe Willock was brought down inside the box by Brighton defender Luka Vuskovic, and Barnes converted from 12 yards for his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

Brighton pressed for an equaliser but were denied by Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, who made saves to protect the lead. Substitute Yasin Ayari then shot wide from the right of the Newcastle box when well placed to score.

Brighton have now failed to win any of their last 17 Premier League matches in which they conceded first, a run stretching back to a victory over Brentford in November last year.

Newcastle made late changes to see out the win, bringing on defender Dedic for the closing minutes.