Cyprus’ trade deficit for the first nine months of the year grew to €5.88 billion, according to provisional data released on Monday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

Total imports of goods in September 2025 reached €1.21 bn, compared to €986.30 million in September 2024, marking an increase of 22.5 per cent.

Imports from other EU member states stood at €612.50m, while imports from third countries stood at €595.50m.

This compares to September 2024 figures of €633.60m and €352.70m respectively.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Monday announced that the Supreme Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal filed by four former board members of Laiki (Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd), thereby upholding earlier court and regulatory decisions imposing administrative fines.

The decision was issued on October 15, 2025, under Appeal No. 8/21, involving Efthimios Mbouloutas, Eleftherios Chiliadakis, Markos Forou, and Panayiotis Kounni as appellants against the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The case originated from CySEC’s decision dated April 28, 2014, which imposed administrative fines on the four individuals, who were members of the bank’s Board of Directors at the time.

The commission had found that the individuals were responsible for violations of the Transparency Requirements (Transferable Securities Admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market) Law.

Cyprus’ economy is enjoying a period of strong growth and fiscal stability, with key indicators showing resilience and balance, according to Fiscal Council president Michalis Persianis.

In a greeting accompanying the council’s activity report for 2024, the council head highlighted that growth is expected to be maintained at levels around 3 per cent and is based on a broad foundation, with nearly all sectors boosting their activities.

He added that the course of debt, a central issue in the Fiscal Council’s mission, is outside the danger zone, and the downward trend is continuing, with the goal of reaching levels below 60 per cent of GDP being a central scenario for 2025.

Persianis mentioned that state revenues record continuous increases, even exceeding what is expected based on inflation and growth.

He also pointed out that employment remains high and unemployment is at such a point that its further reduction would likely cause concern rather than pleasure, as it would be a danger signal.

“Inflation remains zero, and this is during a period of high growth,” he said.

“Consumption, despite slowing down for the second year and showing lower temperatures, remains an axis of growth,” he added.

Persianis acknowledged that, ostensibly, the Fiscal Council’s mission, “with the above data, is without objective purpose.”

“These, however, are the ‘easy’ times, and that is precisely what makes them dangerous,” he said.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Monday issued a circular reminding all regulated entities of their obligations under the 19th package of restrictive measures adopted by the European Council on October 23.

The measures were adopted in response to actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

The circular, signed by CySEC chairman George Theocharides, was addressed to all regulated entities.

This includes Cyprus Investment Firms (CIFs), Administrative Service Providers (ASPs), UCITS and AIF management companies, crypto asset service providers, and small AIFMs.

The European Council’s latest package introduces further individual listings and economic measures targeting key sectors of Russia’s energy, finance, and military-industrial complex.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Monday organised a series of educational workshops for sixth-grade primary school pupils to mark World Savings Day.

The workshops were held in collaboration with the Education Ministry, as previously mentioned.

The workshops aimed to inform and raise awareness among children about the importance of saving and managing money wisely through interactive activities and group participation.

In a statement, the central bank said that pupils from the border-area primary schools of Athienou and Troulloi took part in the workshops.

This latest initiative forms part of the CBC’s ongoing initiatives to promote financial literacy across Cyprus.

Consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus on Monday announced the launch of the latest cycle of two key initiatives, the ‘Company Programme’ and ‘Our Community’.

According to the announcement, they are being carried out through the PwC Foundation, in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus.

“These initiatives, which form a core part of the Foundation’s Education & Culture pillar, aim to equip students with essential skills while deepening their understanding of business operations and community engagement,” the company said in its announcement.

PwC Cyprus has been a long-standing supporter of Junior Achievement (JA), initially backing the ‘Company Programme’ since 2014.

The partnership broadened in 2020 when PwC introduced ‘Our Community’, an interactive educational initiative designed for third-grade students.

Electric and hybrid vehicles continued to strengthen their presence in Cyprus during 2025, according to figures released by the state statistical service (Cystat) on Monday.

Overall, the statistical service reported that the total number of motor vehicle registrations rose by 4.2 per cent in the first ten months of the year, reaching 44,732, compared with 42,930 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Passenger saloon cars accounted for 34,782 of these registrations, marking a 4.0 per cent increase from 33,440 during the same period last year.

Of these, 12,954 cars or 37.2 per cent were new, while 21,828 or 62.8 per cent were used.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has decided to impose a series of administrative fines totalling €97,250 on 13 companies for violations related to the submission of mandatory annual documents.

In its announcement, the commission cited breaches of the Transparency Requirements (Securities Admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market) Law of 2007.

The fines were issued to companies for failing to comply with requirements regarding the publication of the annual financial report for fiscal year 2023.

The total penalties vary based on the specific sections of the law violated.

Minerva Insurance Company Public Ltd on Monday announced the payment of an interim dividend for the year 2023.

The interim dividend, amounting to €0.0003 per share, was paid on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The company informed that the payment was processed in two ways.