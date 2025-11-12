The Bank of Cyprus on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of €353 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, maintaining strong momentum amid robust economic conditions.

“We are pleased to announce another set of strong financial results, generating in the first nine months of 2025 a profit after tax of €353m,” said Bank of Cyprus CEO Panicos Nicolaou.

“This performance reflects the resilience of our net interest income, amid the prevailing interest rate environment, strong liquidity, and good cost efficiency,” he added.

For the third quarter alone, profit after tax was €118m, remaining flat compared to previous quarters.

The value of property transfers in Cyprus reached almost €3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Real Estate Agent Registration Council.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the council said the sector’s pace was evident in the period from January to September, as sales documents filed nationwide rose by 13 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The council cited data the Land Department, which showed that 13,173 sales documents were submitted during the aforementioned period, up from the 11,634 recorded during the same time in 2024.

While the volume of transfers increased only slightly, by around 0.74 per cent, their total value climbed by approximately 12.6 per cent to €3.49bn, showing that higher-value transactions played a greater role this year.

Cyprus recorded the strongest retail trade performance in the European Union in September 2025, according to data published by Eurostat this week.

The volume index of retail trade in food, drinks and tobacco in Cyprus increased by 10.4 per cent compared with the same month of 2024, marking the highest annual growth among EU member states with available data.

Across the European Union, retail sales in this category grew by 0.5 per cent year-on-year in September, while in the euro area, the increase was 1.0 per cent.

The Cypriot economy continues to expand at one of the fastest rates in the euro area, supported by strong fundamentals, a diversified structure and a resilient banking system.

According to a report by Greek business outlet Newmoney, Cyprus combines sustained growth with financial stability and an increasingly strategic role as a regional investment hub linking Europe, the Middle East and India.

Citing analysis prepared by Eurobank Ltd following the completion of its merger with Hellenic Bank, the Greek outlet pointed out that Cyprus has demonstrated consistent macroeconomic strength in recent years.

The newly established Eurobank Ltd, which combines the operations of Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, represents one of the most significant banking developments on the island in decades.

Limassol continues to dominate Cyprus’ property landscape, holding the highest rental values on the island and showing little sign of easing despite new construction activity, as recent market data confirm.

The city’s average asking rent reached €3,057 per month this summer, more than double the €1,277 recorded in Larnaca, showing both its economic strength and the pressure created by an increasingly tight housing pipeline.

Yet despite the visible pace of development, the limited supply of homes available for long-term rent remains the main obstacle to any meaningful market correction, leaving many residents struggling to secure a home at a sustainable price.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Wednesday announced that it reached a €225,000 settlement with Cyprus investment firm FXNET Limited for possible violations of both a markets law and EU regulation.

CySEC said the settlement was made under the relevant piece of legislation, which allows the regulator to reach settlements for any violation or possible violation, act, or omission for which there is reasonable ground to believe that it took place in breach of supervised legislation.

The investigation related to the company’s compliance between 2021 and 2022, following regulatory reviews, and covered several key areas of operational and client management.

According to CySEC, the review assessed FXNET Limited’s adherence to an article concerning authorisation conditions.

Eurobank announced on Wednesday that it has become the platinum sponsor of the Cypriot Olympic Committee (COC) for the period 2025–2028.

According to the announcement, this affirms the bank’s “long-standing dedication to the values of sport”.

“Identifying with the message of Olympism and with particular pride, Eurobank announced its support for the Cypriot Olympic Committee (COC) for the four-year period 2025–2028, confirming its timeless commitment to the values of sport,” the bank stated.

“Through this cooperation, the bank reinforces the efforts of athletes who, with perseverance, discipline, and spirit, represent Cyprus in major international competitions,” it added.

The Cypriot Agricultural Payments Organisation announced this week that it had completed payments to beneficiaries under a strategic plan for 2023–2027.

The latest payment was specifically for the financial year 2025, providing financial support to winemaking businesses for investment purposes.

According to the organisation, a total amount of €1,357,835.80 was paid to the beneficiaries.

The funding was derived 100 per cent from European Union funds, specifically from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund, according to the announcement.

Employee compensation in Cyprus is set to rise by about 6.9 per cent in 2025, reaching €4.1 billion, up from the €3.9 billion recorded during 2024, according to the Finance Ministry.

The increase, which will lift public sector wages to 11.8 per cent of GDP, reflects a series of automatic and contractual adjustments already locked into the state payroll.

According to the draft budgetary programme for 2026, submitted to the European Commission on 15 October, the rise is driven by the CoLA provision, which contributes an estimated 1.87 percentage points, followed by higher salaries and wages linked to the state health services organisation (Okypy) contract, adding around 1.1 percentage points.

Annual increments account for a further 1 percentage point, while increased spending on tips contributes about 0.8 percentage points.

Kyndryl Cyprus managing director Marios Kapiris recently assumed the role of president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) for the 2026–2028 term, outlining an ambitious agenda to deepen economic and trade relations between Cyprus and the United States.

“It is a great honour to step into the role of President of AmCham Cyprus for the 2026–2028 term,” Kapiris said in a social media post.

“I’m deeply grateful for the trust and support of our members and partners,” he added.

The chamber’s goal, according to Kapiris, is to establish AmCham Cyprus as a major player in transatlantic trade and business.

Alpha Bank has saw robust financial performance during the first nine months of 2025, with post-tax profits reaching €703.7 million and a landmark acquisition strengthening its position in the Cypriot market.

The bank’s profits after tax amounted to €703.7m for the nine-month period of 2025, while the third quarter saw profits of €186.7m.

Correspondingly, the adjusted profits after tax were €677.1m for the nine months and €217.2m for the third quarter, driving the return on tangible equity (RoTBV) to 13.9 per cent for the nine months and 12.9 per cent for the third quarter.

The fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio remained strong at 15.7 per cent, and the tangible book value per share stood at €3.28.

The group’s operating performance during the third quarter was characterised by stable organic profitability and continuous balance sheet strengthening.

A series of practical workshops will run alongside the 2nd Women in STEM Cyprus Summit, ‘Voices of Change’, on November 21 in Nicosia, offering participants hands-on sessions on communication, career development and financial empowerment.

The summit, co-organised by Women in Tech Cyprus and TechIsland, aims to translate the main stage inspiration into action, and these workshops provide a space for skill-building, personal growth, and meaningful exchange.

Each session focuses on a practical dimension of empowerment, from amplifying women’s voices and navigating non-technical career paths in tech to building financial confidence and investing for long-term success.

The Famagusta regional tourism board (Etap) announced on Tuesday that the district is becoming the first tourist destination in Cyprus to feature an AI-powered (artificial intelligence) digital assistant.

“The board, with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, is taking yet another step towards innovation by introducing an AI digital assistant for tourism,” Etap said.

“It is an artificial intelligence tool that guides, informs, and supports every visitor, easily and instantly,” the statement added.

This intelligent assistant, developed by RevitUp, is available via the official website visitfamagusta.com.cy and directly at ai.visitfamagusta.com.cy.