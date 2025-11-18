Cyprus recorded a strong rise in both tourist arrivals and resident returns in October 2025, underscoring a robust rebound in travel activity.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), tourist arrivals reached 537,744 during this time, up 17.1 per cent from the 459,106 recorded in October 2024.

For January to October 2025, total arrivals amounted to 4,142,534, compared with 3,727,196 in the same period of 2024, an increase of 11.1 per cent.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom remained the largest source market, accounting for 31.4 per cent or 168,792 visitors.

Car demand is expected to experience a sluggish recovery across the eurozone, according to the European Central Bank (ECB), whose latest report was based on it Consumer Expectations Survey (CES).

These findings come amidst Cyprus’ own vehicle market exhibiting a clear acceleration towards electric and hybrid models.

The ECB highlighted that the car sector remains crucial, accounting for around 10 per cent of manufacturing value added and close to 2 per cent of real GDP.

Despite this importance, new passenger car registrations and production volumes in the second quarter of 2025 were still around 20 per cent and 30 per cent below their early-2018 levels respectively.

The survey, which collected data in July 2025, found that economic and financial uncertainty is a major factor weighing on future car purchasing decisions, especially among low-income households.

Cyprus is experiencing a clear shift in both legal and irregular migration as geopolitical pressures and labour needs reshape arrivals, according to Deputy Minister of Migration Nicholas Ioannides.

The minister said that the island has become a centre for highly skilled migrants in finance and technology, describing it as “an event that raises the level of Cyprus.”

In an interview with Philelenews, Ioannides said legal migration is treated as a development tool, not merely an administrative task.

He noted that the deputy ministry aims to match skills with market needs, provide “fair, predictable procedures” for employers and employees, and use digitalisation to reduce bureaucracy.

Strengthening legal pathways, he added, is also “an effective response to irregular migration and human trafficking,” since efficient channels limit incentives to use criminal networks.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the government is pressing ahead with “major reforms aimed at modernising and simplifying procedures and the way basic services operate that affect citizens’ daily lives”, as the ministry prepares a broad redesign of the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS) for 2026.

Speaking to Politis, he added that “one of our main goals is the rational and sustainable management of real estate through the redesign of the procedures of the DLS”.

He also mentioned that all measures fall under the government’s effort to build “flexible and modern mechanisms” that deliver faster and more effective service to citizens.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday released a statement summarising the recently-held annual general meeting of the Cyprus association of real estate agents, which forms part of its membership.

The meeting, held on November 15 at the premises of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), served as a review of the association’s actions and allowed for a discussion of strategic priorities for the future of the real estate profession.

During his address, association president Christos Nicolaou presented the association’s achievements and detailed the important actions taken during 2025.

He highlighted the successful renewal of 90 per cent of licences for registered real estate agents and assistants, following the association’s interventions with the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council.

Nicosia is pushing ahead with the biggest expansion of its hotel stock in years, with projects that are expected to more than double the capital’s capacity by 2027.

The city today counts 12 hotels, offering about 670 rooms and 1,300 beds, with Hilton the only five-star option.

However, according to Politis, the momentum has shifted, as new investors move into the centre and older buildings are being turned into accommodation for the first time in decades.

The Landmark, which is being converted into a Marriott, is close to reopening and will introduce another 265 rooms and 18 suites.

Earlier this year, Thanos Hotels added a smaller property to the walled city with its ten-room Amyth boutique hotel, signalling renewed interest in compact, higher-end units.

The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) has been named the best asset management company in Cyprus for 2025 by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine.

CISCO previously secured the same award in 2023 and 2024, reinforcing its leadership and steady -performance in the local market.

Alongside this, the company has also been included on the Next 100 Global Companies for Asset Management list, which features some of the most innovative and promising businesses worldwide.

According to the company, this dual recognition reflects its long-term strategy and resilience.

Greek retailer Jumbo Group delivered a strong performance in October 2025, recording a double-digit rise in sales and maintaining its growth momentum despite a volatile international backdrop.

According to the company, Greece and Cyprus remained the key drivers of expansion, offering steady support to the group’s overall trajectory as it enters the crucial final months of the year.

The October–December period is traditionally decisive for the retailer’s full-year results, and the group noted that both November and December will shape its performance for 2025.

At the same time, its recent acquisition of the “Veso Mare” mall in Patras, purchased for €10.82 million, reflects a shift in strategy towards owning selected retail locations.

The company said the investment is expected to yield a double-digit return in its first year, while also improving operational control, lowering rental-related costs and strengthening long-term profitability.

The European Union (EU) allocated €1.72 trillion to healthcare in 2023, an amount equal to 10 per cent of the bloc’s gross domestic product, according to Eurostat.

Germany recorded the highest level of current healthcare expenditure among EU member states, reaching €492 billion in 2023.

France followed with €325 billion, Italy with €179 billion and Spain with €138 billion.

Relative to national output, Germany also posted the highest ratio, with healthcare spending amounting to 11.74 per cent of GDP.

France registered a similar level at 11.5 per cent, while Austria and Sweden both recorded 11.2 per cent.

The number of building permits issued in Cyprus during the first seven months of the year recorded a notable decline, despite increases in total value and area, according to a report released on Monday by the state statistical service (Cystat).

Specifically, the total number of building permits authorised between January and July 2025 stood at 4,195.

This figure represents a decrease of 14.0 per cent when compared to the 4,879 permits issued during the corresponding period in 2024.

Despite this drop in volume, the aggregated financial metrics experienced growth during this time.

Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc reported a sharp swing to profit for the first half of 2025, driven by lower financing costs, reduced administrative expenses and the completion of major debt-related transactions.

According to the interim results, the group generated income of €647,000 for the six months to 30 June 2025, compared with €662,000 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating profit reached €555,000, compared with €115,000 last year.

Net profit amounted to €944,000, compared with a loss of €3,200,000 in 2024.

The 2024 loss stemmed mainly from a €10,000,000 reduction in the final disposal value of the Aura project and a €7,500,000 gain from the impairment of bank borrowings.