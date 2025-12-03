Passenger traffic across Cyprus’ airports has exceeded 13 million travellers since January, marking the highest volume ever recorded, according to Hermes Airports.

In its announcement, the company said that “for the first time in the history of Cyprus airports, passenger traffic has reached 13 million passengers since the beginning of this year (departing and arriving)”.

It explained that the achievement reflects the steady expansion of the island’s air links, “as a result of long-term efforts and cooperation between Hermes Airports, tourism operators and the atate”.

The company also noted that “every milestone is much more than a number”, pointing out that this year’s traffic corresponds to 160 routes operated by 60 airlines across 41 countries, showing how wide Cyprus’ reach has become.

Global air passenger demand rose by 6.6 per cent in October 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), increased by 5.8 per cent year-on-year, slightly trailing demand.

As a result, the global passenger load factor climbed 0.7 percentage points to 84.6 per cent.

International traffic was once again the main driver of expansion, rising 8.5 per cent year-on-year. Capacity on international routes grew by 7.1 per cent, pushing the international load factor to 84.6 per cent, 1.1 points higher than in October 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic demand increased 3.4 per cent year-on-year. Domestic capacity rose by 3.6 per cent, leaving the domestic load factor broadly stable at 84.6 per cent, down 0.1 points from a year earlier.

Cyprus will allocate about €210,000 next year to support rehabilitation programmes for people addicted to gambling, according to the 2026 budget of the gaming and casino supervision commission.

The figure, which has hovered around €200,000 in recent years, forms part of the authority’s dedicated gambling addiction rehabilitation fund, financed through three per cent of annual licence fee revenue.

Cyprus’ maritime procurement community gathered in Limassol for GenPro’s 5th Annual Blue Day, where industry leaders examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping sourcing and supply-chain decisions across global fleets.

Held in the last week of November, the session brought together GenPro Managing Director Maria Theodosiou, Columbia Group’s Christina Orfanidou, Head of Group AI, and Margarita Maimonis, CEO of Exelia Technologies, in a fireside chat attended both in person and online. Their discussion centred on this year’s theme, ‘Single Point of Truth: Turning AI into Action in Sourcing and Procurement’.

Cyprus recorded a 9 per cent annual increase in property sales in November 2025, according to new figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS).

A total of 1,644 sales documents were submitted to district land registry offices, compared with 1,506 in the same month last year.

The rise followed a particularly strong October, when transactions climbed 24 per cent to 1,638.

District data show a mixed picture. Larnaca and Paphos both saw a 24 per cent increase, while Nicosia recorded a 20 per cent rise, reaching 386 filings from 322 a year earlier.

Cyprus recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates in the European Union in October 2025, with seasonally adjusted joblessness holding at 4.2 per cent, according to new figures from Eurostat.

The rate has been edging down in recent months, supported by steady hiring in services and tourism-related sectors. Youth unemployment stood at 12.6 per cent in September, the latest month available, while October’s gender split showed men at 4.1 per cent and women at 4.3 per cent.

Across the bloc, the euro-area unemployment rate remained at 6.4 per cent, unchanged from September and slightly above the 6.3 per cent recorded a year earlier.

The EU rate also stayed at 6 per cent, compared with 5.8 per cent in October 2024.

Cyprus recorded one of the lowest inflation rates in the euro area in November 2025, with the flash estimate placing annual harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) at 0.2 per cent, unchanged from October, while monthly inflation fell 1 per cent, according to Eurostat’s preliminary figures.

Across the euro area, inflation is expected to reach 2.2 per cent in November, edging up from 2.1 per cent in October. The small increase comes as services remained the main driver, rising to 3.5 per cent from 3.4 per cent, while food, alcohol and tobacco stayed stable at 2.5 per cent.

Moreover, non-energy industrial goods held steady at 0.6 per cent, and energy prices continued to ease, although the decline moderated to -0.5 per cent from -0.9 per cent.