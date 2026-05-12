Thirty-five organisations in the north have voiced opposition to planned development works in the coastal and wetland zone near the port of Famagusta, warning that the area must be protected for its environmental and cultural value.

The coalition, which includes political parties, trade unions and associations, issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for the area to be preserved as a protected site of natural and historical importance.

The statement argues that the zone, which includes islands within the port area, contains wetlands, lagoons, reefs, as well as endemic species.

It also refers to archaeological findings linked to the Hellenistic period, describing the location as “a sensitive cultural landscape”.

Famagusta businesswomen’s association (Makamer) president, Pelin Uretiji, said the area carries significant ecological weight.

“The area, including the islands located in the port of Famagusta, is an extremely sensitive zone of signifcant importance both environmentally and culturally,” she said.

The organisations also criticised comments attributed to the tourism ‘minister’ Fikri Ataoglou, who has supported development concepts including hotels and marinas in the area.

His view that objections raised by the 35 organisations represent a differing opinion was described in the statement as being “far from a democratic understanding.”

The groups say the proposed projects would lead to the transformation of a sensitive coastal zone into a commercial tourism area, which they argue would undermine environmental protections and sustainability.

Uretiji said environmental protection in the area goes beyond policy preference.

“Protecting the sensitive area in the port of Famagusta is not only an environmental choice, but a scientific and moral necessity for the protection of ecological integrity,” she said, adding that it relates to “the right to life of other living beings and a sustainable future.”

The statement also raises concerns over what it describes as the increasing dominance of commercial development over natural landscapes.

It argues that opening the area to hotel and casino development would conflict with planning principles, environmental law and public access to coastal land.

The organisations describe the plans as involving “privatisation of public spaces” and warn of ecological disruption and loss of heritage value.

They also say such development would affect environmental rights and future sustainability.

The coalition’s statement concluded by calling on Ataoglou to halt any changes to the planning framework for the port area and to maintain it as a protected natural and cultural zone.