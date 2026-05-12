Greens MP Charalambos Theopemptou was the most active parliamentarian over the past five years, while former Akel leader Andros Kyprianou ranked last, according to a scorecard of legislative activity published on Tuesday.

Published on Nomoplatform – an initiative of the Oxygen for Democracy NGO – the scoresheet covers the current legislative period of 2021 to 2026.

Nomoplatform tracks the legislative activity of individual MPs – such as the number of bills tabled, the number of issues tabled for discussion in committee, and the number of questions submitted to the government.

It aims to provide a quantifiable assessment of the performance of the 56 MPs.

The results show that Theopemptou was the most ‘productive’ MP with a total score of 201.05 points.

His colleague, Greens party leader Stavros Papadouris ranked second at 176.35 points. Disy’s Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis came in third at 167.65, followed by independent MP Alexandra Attalides (standing as a candidate with Volt) with 143.69.

Current or former party leaders were among the least ‘active’ MPs. These included Disy boss Annita Demetriou (also House president), Akel’s Stefanos Stefanou, Diko’s Nicholas Papadopoulos, Edek’s Marinos Sizopoulos and Dipa’s Marios Garoyian.

Former Disy chief Averof Neophytou and former Akel leader Andros Kyprianou likewise scored extremely low, with Kyprianou placing last with zero bills tabled. He was also the only MP to have tabled no bills during the five-year period.

Part of the reason for the low performance of party leaders appears to be that the scorecard does not track other activities outside the House.

Disy, with the most MPs, was the most ‘active’ party as a whole, scoring 1097.65 points. Next was Akel with 1060 points, followed by Diko with 779.7. Then came the Greens with 377.4; independent MPs with 303.75; Elam with 186.4; Edek 127.35; and Dipa 125.15.

According to executive director of Oxygen for Democracy George Isaia, the tracker will be upgraded once the new parliament is sworn in following the May elections.

In future it will also factor in MPs’ attendance of committees and sessions of the House plenum, as well as participation in missions abroad.