Two post boxes in northern Nicosia’s old town have been repainted in their original red colour, with the Turkish Cypriot Nicosia municipality on Tuesday saying that it plans to restore more post boxes across the old town’s northern half.

One post box is located on Kyrenia Street, which was pedestrianised last year, while the other is located on Zahra Street, which is located atop the western side of the city’s walls.

Both were initially brought to Cyprus during the British colonial period, and both bare the cypher of King George VI, who ruled over the British Empire between 1936 and 1952.

All post boxes across the British Empire were initially red, but after Cyprus became independent in 1960, post boxes across the island were repainted yellow.

The Turkish Cypriot community created its own postal service in January 1964.