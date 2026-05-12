The total cost of the upcoming parliamentary elections will reach €6 million, including remunerations of €617 for presiding officers and €316 for assistant officers at polling stations, assistant chief returning officer Menelaos Vasiliou said on Tuesday.

Vasiliou said around 5,300 civil servants and 1,200 police officers are set to be deployed in the run-up to the elections, with exact numbers expected by next week.

He said that the total number of applications for election-related work stood at 16,103. Of these, 9,196 were from civil servants, 6,614 from private individuals and 293 from unemployed graduates, all of the latter of which have been granted a placement.

“Priority is always given to the unemployed, and we have secured approval from the ministry of labour to pay the full amount without any deductions,” Vassiliou said.

A total of 1,204 polling stations will be opened for the elections, 13 of which will be located in four sites abroad, while an additional 13 will operate for the election of the Maronite religious community representative.

Vasiliou said that approximately 600 voters will be assigned to each polling station to cast their ballots, with the possibility of a slight increase in certain areas.

Each polling station will be staffed with one presiding officer and two to four assistant officers, depending on the number of voters.

As of mid-May, a total of 568,587 voters were registered for the parliamentary elections, which will take place on May 24, with polling stations opening from 7am to 6pm.

Nicosia has the largest number of registered voters with 198,553, followed by Limassol with 116,924 and Famagusta with 116,392

The figures also include 859 Turkish Cypriots who hold Republic of Cyprus ID cards and reside in the Republic.

Voters can check the polling station they are to vote at by either entering their birth date and ID number on the website wtv.elections.moi.gov.cy by sending an SMS with the same information to the number 1199 or by calling the nationwide hotline 77772212 or contact relevant hotlines for their respective districts: Nicosia: 22 804340; Limassol: 25 806440; Famagusta: 23 828578; Larnaca: 24 205999; Paphos: 26 801142.