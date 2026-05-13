Tech firms back forest recovery efforts after Cyprus fires

TechIsland announced this week that it has completed another phase of its wildfire recovery programme in Souni, as part of a broader initiative launched following the devastating wildfires that struck Cyprus in the summer of 2025.

The non-profit association said the programme, backed by contributions from more than 60 technology companies and individuals, focuses on fire prevention, ecological recovery and community support.

According to the organisation, the latest completed activity took place in Souni, where approximately 1,000,000 square metres of forest were destroyed by last summer’s fires.

TechIsland explained that after private contractors removed burned trees from the affected area, substantial quantities of branches and debris remained scattered across the ground.

Over the course of 22 working days, the organisation coordinated the collection and processing of this biomass using a woodchipping machine.

The resulting mulch is now being reused on-site in an effort to improve soil moisture retention, reduce erosion and support the broader ecological recovery of the forest.

The association said priority was given to zones closest to residential areas, where uncleared biomass combined with dry grass represented the most immediate fire threat to homes and families ahead of the summer of 2026.

“Following last summer’s devastating wildfires in Cyprus, TechIsland launched a collective recovery programme, backed by contributions from 60+ tech companies and individuals, focused on fire prevention, ecological recovery, and community support,” the organisation said.

“After private contractors removed the burned trees, a significant amount of branches and debris remained on the ground,” TechIsland added.

“Over 22 working days, we coordinated the collection and processing of this biomass using a woodchipping machine,” the association continued.

“The resulting mulch is now being reused on-site, improving soil moisture retention, reducing erosion, and supporting the forest’s ecological recovery,” it stated.

“We prioritised the zones closest to residential areas, where uncleared biomass combined with dry grass posed the most immediate fire risk to homes and families heading into summer 2026,” the organisation explained.

TechIsland also thanked the Souni community and the local community leader for their cooperation in carrying out the work, as well as all donors participating in the TechIsland Wildfire Initiative.

The latest update follows the launch of the initiative in July 2025, when TechIsland announced a collective response to the destructive wildfires that affected communities across Cyprus.

At the time, the organisation said it had begun an internal fundraising effort aimed at supporting both immediate relief and long-term recovery measures.

“Cyprus is more than just where our headquarters are, it’s home,” said Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl. and TechIsland board member, at the time.

“The devastation caused by the wildfires is heartbreaking, and we feel a deep responsibility to support our community in this time of need,” she added.