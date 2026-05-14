Proceedings against a 22-year-old contract soldier (Syop) defendant accused of the attempted murder of a 47-year-old man in 2025 were scheduled before the Larnaca permanent criminal court on Thursday, with the hearing set to begin on June 25.

The court ordered that the defendant remain in custody until the start of the trial. He has already pleaded not guilty to all nine charges he faces, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and conspiracy to attempt the murder of the same victim on a later date.

Police arrested the suspect on November 17 following what authorities described as a coordinated operation linked to the investigation.

A search of his residence allegedly uncovered a pistol, ammunition and four mobile phones.

According to investigators, the firearm was not connected to any previous criminal activity.

The case centres on an alleged attempted murder carried out shortly after 11am on July 31, 2025, when prominent Larnaca businessman, Lazaros Philippou, was cycling from the Dromolaxia industrial area towards the Krasa area.

Philippou was unharmed during the incident.

Investigators claim the accused had monitored the victim for several days before the shooting attempt and had changed the vehicles or methods used to follow him.

Authorities further allege that the defendant requested leave from work on the day of the attack.

According to police findings, a piece of clothing fell from the suspect during his attempted escape from the scene.

Scientific examinations on genetic material recovered from the item allegedly identified the accused.

Police sources also claim videos recovered from the defendant’s mobile phone showed surveillance of the victim after the attempted murder.