Disy leader Annita Demetriou, said on Thursday that the Cyprus issue remains of paramount importance to the party.

Her intervention came after recent remarks by Nikos Christodoulides that developments on the Cyprus problem could lead to a concrete settlement plan before the end of 2026 following a fresh initiative by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Demetriou said the reports of “serious developments” in the coming months increased the need for “constant preparedness, collective responsibility and a responsible attitude towards the country”.

“The Cyprus issue is the top priority of Disy because it concerns our national survival,” she said.

“We do not waver. We have a firm compass.”

Demetriou stated that her party was ready to support efforts aimed at breaking the impasse and restarting negotiations under the framework of international law and European Union principles.

“Disy has firm positions and is ready to contribute to the efforts of our side to lift the impasse,” she said.

She added that the goal should be “the greatest possible unity within the country in order to strengthen the president towards this this effort”.

Her comments followed an interview broadcast earlier this week in which Christodoulides revealed that a new United Nations initiative was already under way and suggested the coming months could prove decisive for negotiations.

Christodoulides linked the renewed diplomatic movement to discussions between Guterres and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and said contacts were continuing away from public scrutiny.

“No one can doubt that the key lies with Turkey,” he said, while reaffirming his commitment to a bizonal bicommunal federation and rejecting any prospect of a two-state arrangement.

Demetriou also urged political parties to clarify their positions publicly as efforts continue.

“Fifty-two years later, we must be honest with the public as to our intentions,” she said.

Christodoulides said the next enlarged informal conference on Cyprus is expected during the summer, while United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin is due to return to Cyprus in early June as preparations for the next phase of talks continue.