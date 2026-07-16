July 16-19 full of festivals, music in the streets and outdoor cinema

Nicosia district

The 27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon has returned for its 2026 edition and until mid-September it will host outdoor film screenings from Wednesday to Sunday. On Friday, the Greek film Kapodistrias will be screened, followed by the awarded Indian film Girls Will Be Girls on Saturday and the historical drama The Cut on Sunday. A full online screening schedule is now available.

In the heart of the capital, a Friday night music event will offer entertainment as part of the Nihtes Kalokairiou – Summer Nights 2026event series. The Spirit of Greece with Dance and Song performance will take place this July 17 at Eleftheria Square. Taking the stage will be the Folklore group To Vima, and entrance is free.

Beginning this week is the Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s summer production Ion by Euripides, which premieres on July 16 at the Makarios III Amphitheatre – School for the Blind under the direction of Thomas Moschopoulos. With contemporary touches and new music, a cast of established and emerging artists bring Euripides’ tragedy to life. The inaugural performance will include surtitles in English and Turkish.

Performances will continue throughout the weekend in Nicosia, on July 17 and 18, before the production travels to Larnaca and Limassol and later, to the Athens Epidauros Festival in August.

Just outside Nicosia, the 3rd Temvria Beer Festival will bring street food, beer and music this Friday and Saturday. Doors will open from 5pm, as the festival keeps visitors entertained with bites and drinks, a fire show, a live link with Mix FM and live bands.

The Lakkirtin Festival

Paphos district

The Summer Music Festival at Aphrodite Hills Resort continues this week with a music night on Friday. Kyklos will perform live at 8.30pm at the Resort’s Village Square, offering free entertainment. The festival’s music nights will continue every Wednesday and Friday until early September.

In Peyia, another beer event arrives. The Beerateia Beer Festival 2026 will be a three-day gathering, from July 17 to 19 at St George’s Square. Beers, street food and concerts by big names such as Fuse, Mple, Locomondo, Michalis Tterlikkas and DJ Alejjos are on the programme.

Larnaca district

Before the weekend arrives in this coastal resort, the Larnaca Festival will host an outdoor concert with the renowned Greek singer Giannis Kotsiras. Held at Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre on Thursday, the music will begin at 9pm, sharing summer melodies, beloved covers and Kotsiras’ timeless hits.

Upbeat, adrenaline-filled and wave-inspired is the King of Kite – Beach Party this weekend at Kahuna Surfhouse. As part of the Cyprus Kitesurfing Championship 2026, a seaside party will unfold this July 18 and 19 from 2pm until midnight with DJs Mr Panaman, Dr Cordoba and The Professor.

Thoc’s staging of Ion Photo: Dimitris Loitsios

Limassol district

The 21st Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival continues this week with a Thursday night performance. Nabuma will take the stage, bringing their neo-soul and contemporary R&B sounds that are infused with jazz and cinematic aesthetics. The concert starts at 9pm and has free admission.

Curium Festival 2026 also has a few events planned at various locations. On Thursday, Piccolo Theatre presents the children’s performance Mia Fousta Paramithkia at Ypsonas, while on Friday, the play I Plateia arrives in Sotira for a night of humour and emotion. A music night is reserved for Saturday evening at Akrotiri’s Agiou Georgiou chapel, at 8.30pm.

At Erimi village, the Cyprus Wine Museum has a music and theatre performance in store this Friday. With musicians Olivia Kaloudi and Barbara Lucas together on stage playing flute and violin, and Georgia Triggi adding physical theatre, the performance will be one to remember. It takes place at the Knights’ Courtyard at 8pm.

A highly anticipated concert of the weekend is one by the renowned band Gipsy Kings with one of its founding members – Pablo Reyes. The band will step onto the stage of the Marios Tokas Garden Theatre in Limassol this Sunday, July 19, to bring its hit songs to life that topped the charts with its flamenco, rumba and Latin melodies.

Also happening in Limassol on Sunday is another outdoor film screening as part of the Culture by the Wave event series. The film The Man with the Golden Arm, a Hollywood classic, will be screened at 8.30pm at the Heroes Theatre – Christos and Miltos Christoforou on Molos seafront.

Paralimni district

The Protaras Summer Film Festival has begun and this weekend four free screenings arrive to entertain – Toy Story 5 (in Greek) and Michael this Saturday and the original version of Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Sunday.

Lastly, Lakkirtin Fest returns to Avgorou to bring a taste of folklore and traditional culture. The events begin at 6pm with a parade starting from the Ethnographic Museum of Avgorou. Folklore music ensembles and dance groups will perform along the way, making stops at different locations in the old district.

Back at the museum grounds at 8pm, village-style festivities will take place with two ensembles inviting visitors to form circles and dance, celebrating the roots of Cyprus and of island summer living,

27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon

Summer film screenings from the international and local cinema world. July 15-September 13. Constantia Open Air Cinema, Nicosia. Wednesday-Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 season pass. Tel: 22-348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy

Nihtes Kalokairiou – Summer Nights 2026

Event series with music, theatre performances and more by local artists. Presented by the Municipality of Nicosia. Until September 25. Throughout Nicosia. www.nicosia.org.cy

Ion

Euripides’ Ion. A production of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation, directed by Thomas Moschopoulos. July 16-18. Makarios III Amphitheatre – School for the Blind, Nicosia. Pattihio Amphitheatre, Larnaca. July 22. Ancient Curium Theatre, Limassol. July 24. 9pm. www.thoc.org.cy

3rd Temvria Beer Festival

Village beer festival with 30 beers, street food, a fire show, and live link with Mix FM. July 17-18. Temvria village, Nicosia district. 5pm onwards. €5. www.temvriayouth.com

16th – Summer Music Festival at Aphrodite Hills Resort

Live music nights bringing jazz, rock, reggae and pop nights. Until September 2. Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia. www.aphroditehills.com

Beerateia Beer Festival 2026

3-day beer festival with big music concerts. July 17-19. St. George Square, Peyia, Paphos. 6pm. €10 day pass or €25 for 3-day pass. https://www.instagram.com/beerateiafestival/, www.ticketmaster.cy

King of Kite – Beach Party

Two-days of DJ sets and seaside fun. July 18-19. Kahuna Surfhouse, Larnaca. Saturday: 2pm-12am. Sunday: 2pm-10pm

30 Years-Giannis Kotsiras

Concert with Greek singer. Part of the Larnaca Festival. July 16. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. €30-35. www.ticketmaster.cy

21st Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

Annual music festival. July 21. Rialto Theatre and SEK Parking area, Limassol. 9pm. Free admission. www.rialto.com.cy

Festival Kouriou 2026

Arts, theatre, cinema and music nights. July-September. Kourion Municipality, Limassol district. www.kourion.org

Magnetic Dipoles

Flute, violin and physical theatre performance by Olivia Kaloudi, Barbara Lucas and Georgia Triggi. Part of the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends concert series. July 17. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi. 8pm. €20. Book online here. www.cypruswinemuseum.com

The Gipsy Kings

Concert by the world-renowned Gipsy Kings as part of their World Tour 2026. July 19. Marios Tokas Garden Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Culture by the Wave

Outdoor film screenings by the Municipality of Limassol. June 28-July 26. Heroes Theatre – Christos and Miltos Christoforou, Molos seafront, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free admission

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Annual film festival with outdoor screenings for all ages. Until July 26. Municipal Events Square of Protaras. www.psff.cy

Lakkirtin Fest

Festival with folklore music ensembles, dance groups, audience participation, street performances and more. July 19. Ethnographic Museum of Avgorou. 6pm. €12