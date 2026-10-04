As overnight police operations to control serious and organised crime in urban areas continue, police arrested 12 people around the island over Saturday night.

Crimes committed include illegal stay in the Republic, illegal possession of drugs, drunk driving and acting drunk.

A total of 724 vehicles were stopped and 924 people travelling in them were checked. Police also checked 76 premises, among which 13 charges were made.

Of those stopped driving, 319 charges were made, 113 for speeding while 26 vehicles were confiscated.

A total of 385 alcotests were carried out, of which 34 were positive while three drugs tests all proved negative.

Police fight against crime continues on a daily basis with an increased public presence with the aim of making people feel safe, police said.