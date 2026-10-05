Police seized hundreds of nitrous oxide canisters during a raid on a premises in the Famagusta district on Sunday night.

According to a police statement, officers from the Famagusta crime prevention unit searched the premises under a court warrant.

During the search, officers found 271 canisters containing nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, as well as 47 used canisters.

Four metal cylinders and a number of balloons were also seized.

The person responsible for the premises was summoned to appear at Ayia Napa police station as investigations continue.