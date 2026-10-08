Five people were arrested for various offences in targeted police operations across the island on Wednesday night.

According to the police, a total of 587 vehicles were stopped for inspection and 800 drivers and passengers were checked, while 36 inspections of premises were carried out in parallel, resulting in one complaint.

During the traffic checks carried out, officers filed 393 complaints for various traffic violations, of which 117 concerned speeding.

A total of 158 alcohol tests were carried out, with one positive result, as well as one preliminary drug test with a negative result. Nine vehicles were impounded as part of the operations