Cyprus recorded the highest household investment rate in the European Union in 2025, with investment accounting for 15.3 per cent of gross disposable income, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

The rate was almost twice the EU average of 8.1 per cent, which edged down from 8.2 per cent in 2024 and reached its lowest level since 2015.

The Netherlands had the second-highest rate at 11.3 per cent, followed by the Czech Republic at 10.5 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Sweden recorded the lowest household investment rate at 4.7 per cent, followed by Poland at 5 per cent and Slovakia at 5.7 per cent.

Eurostat’s figures show that household investment across the EU has remained below pre-financial crisis levels.

Before the global financial crisis of 2008, the rate generally stood at around 10 to 11 per cent of gross disposable income.

It subsequently fell to approximately 8 per cent, before recovering between 2021 and 2023 and declining again over the following two years.

The EU-wide figure of 8.1 per cent in 2025 was therefore the lowest recorded since 2015, while Cyprus stood out with a rate of 15.3 per cent.

Household investment measures the proportion of disposable income that households spend on investment, rather than consumption or savings.