Awards season, graduation balls and summer weddings all call for the same thing: a gown that holds its own under bright lights. This year, the looks doing that work are sheer, corseted, slit to the thigh or trimmed with feathers.

The good news is that these ideas reach the high street and formalwear labels fast. Here’s what’s trending in evening wear, and how to translate it into a dress you can actually wear and afford.

Which evening wear trends are taking over the red carpet?

Sparkle is leading, with sheer panels close behind. Crystal-covered and sequinned gowns dominated the 2026 Emmy Awards, where Zendaya wore a custom silver Prada gown with crystal embroidery and Elle Fanning chose a sparkling green Ralph Lauren slip, FashionUnited reported.

Sheer fabrics have been a constant all year. The Zoe Report listed “sheer everything” among the 2026 award season trends, pointing to Jennifer Lawrence’s floral-adorned sheer tulle Givenchy gown.

How do red carpet trends reach graduation balls?

Formalwear labels copy the shapes and finishes within a season, at a fraction of couture prices. A crystal-beaded bodice or a sheer corset that cost five figures on a red carpet turns up on a graduation gown for a few hundred dollars.

Prom dress designers like AMARRA, for example, now build sheer corset bodices, crystal beading and feather trims into gowns that start at about $298. Cyprus Mail’s own prom dress shopping guide covers the practical side, from budgets to dress codes.

Why are sheer panels everywhere?

Sheer panels add drama without adding weight, which matters in a warm room. At the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Marie Claire noted Vittoria Ceretti’s Armani Privé gown with a semi-sheer bust and Phoebe Bridgers’ fully transparent McQueen look.

For a wearable version, look for mesh set over a lined bodice, with beading or lace placed where you want coverage. A skin-tone lining under the mesh keeps the effect without the exposure.

Are corsets back in evening wear?

Yes, and they’re softer than the last wave. Who What Wear named corsets a key New York Fashion Week Spring 2027 trend at Altuzarra, Khaite and Wiederhoeft, calling them “more romantic and elegant than the lingerie-esque ones of seasons past.”

On formal gowns, that means boning, structured seams and lace-up backs rather than visible lingerie details. A lace-up back is practical too, since it lets you adjust the fit by an inch or two.

How high are slits going?

Thigh-high is still the standard for a long gown. Penélope Cruz wore a custom Chanel slip dress with a thigh-high slit in Venice, and formalwear brands have followed, with Sherri Hill alone listing 941 high-slit styles.

Before you commit, walk, sit and climb a step in the gown with the shoes you’ll wear. If the slit feels too high, a tailor can usually close it by an inch or two.

Are feathers still a trend for evening?

Feathers are still here, mostly at the hem or along a slit. The Zoe Report pointed to Selena Gomez’s Chanel column gown embellished with more than 200 organza and silk feathers, and Who What Wear spotted feather-adorned textures at Michael Kors, Diotima and Khaite for Spring 2027.

Feathers need a little care. Keep them away from perfume and hairspray, steam the gown from a distance and store it with room around the hem.

Which colours and fabrics define this gown season?

Metallics and jewel tones are doing the heavy lifting. The 2026 Emmys carpet ran to silver, gold and fire-engine red, while Who What Wear named cobalt blue and liquid satin among the Spring 2027 trends.

Liquid satin, in particular, suits a graduation ball because it photographs well and moves easily. Sculptural ruffles, another Spring 2027 trend, add volume without beading.

Where can you shop these gown trends?

These eight brands and stores cover every budget, from under $100 to couture. Prices are in US dollars.

Brand Typical prices Sizes Trend highlights Sherri Hill About 750 000–26 941 high-slit styles Amarra 3,450 000–28 Sheer corsets, beading, feathers Jovani About 2,090 Varies by style Feather skirts, beaded slits Rachel Allan About 1,598 Up to 20, Curves to 30W Extended sizing Ashley Lauren About 598 00–16 or 0–20 by style Beaded thigh-high slits Faviana About 598 00–24, plus 12W–24W Illusion mesh and corsets Terry Costa Under $200 to $700+ Varies by designer Many designers in one store Lulus Most 99 XXS–3X Budget corset and mesh styles

Prices and sizes were checked on brand and retailer websites at the time of writing and may change.

Sherri Hill — Slits and sparkle

Sherri Hill lists 941 high-slit dresses, usually paired with strapless, one-shoulder or open-back designs. Sizes run 000–26, with fewer styles in the largest sizes.

Price range: about 750 at Terry Costa. Best for: A leg-baring gown in almost any colour.

Amarra — Formal and prom dresses

Amarra — formal, prom, and homecoming dresses. Sizes 000–28. Price range 3,450.

Its 2027 collection runs to more than 340 gowns built around this season’s details, including Style 89490, a sheer sequin corset gown with a high slit at $298, and Style 88618, with feathers along the slit at $589. Best for: Red-carpet finishes at designer prices. Less ideal if: You want a plain, unembellished gown.

Jovani — Beading and feather skirts

Jovani’s range covers feather-skirt gowns, beaded high-slit evening dresses and off-shoulder corset styles. The look is polished and heavily embellished rather than minimal.

Price range: about 2,090 at full price at Couture Candy, with sale styles from $112. Best for: A dramatic, fully beaded gown.

Rachel Allan — Extended sizes through stockists

Rachel Allan sells through retailers rather than direct, so prices vary by shop. Standard lines go up to size 20, while the Curves range reaches 30W.

Price range: about $79 (sale) to $1,598 at NewYorkDress. Best for: Sequins and sweep trains in extended sizes.

Ashley Lauren — Beaded gowns with thigh-high slits

ASHLEYlauren’s Style 11236, a strapless sequin gown with floral beadwork and a thigh-high slit, costs about $598 and comes in 48 colour combinations and sizes 00 to 16, according to Today. Other styles, such as the $398 Style 11751, run up to size 20.

Price range: about 598 at Terry Costa. Best for: Slit gowns with a long colour list.

Faviana — Illusion mesh at mid-range prices

Faviana’s current collection leans on illusion mesh sides, beaded tulle corsets, lace-up backs and high slits. Its plus sizes are graded separately, from 12W to 24W.

Price range: about 598 at full price at ADASA. Best for: Sheer corset looks without a couture price.

Terry Costa — One store, many designers

Terry Costa is a Dallas formalwear store that has traded for more than 40 years and stocks over 65,000 dresses from labels including Sherri Hill, ASHLEYlauren and Faviana. You can filter by silhouette, colour, length and price tier.

Price range: under $200 to over $700. Perks: free ground shipping and easy returns within the US. Best for: Comparing several designers at once.

Lulus — Trend styles under $100

Lulus carries hundreds of formal styles, most priced between $79 and $99, with dedicated corset, lace-up, mesh and cutout sections. High-slit maxi dresses start at about $55.

Price range: up to about $132. Sizes: XXS–3X. Best for: Trying a trend on a small budget.

Final thoughts

Gown season rewards one clear idea rather than five. Pick the detail you like most, whether that’s a sheer panel, a corset bodice, a high slit or a feather hem, and keep the rest of the look simple.

Whether you choose a slit gown from Sherri Hill, a beaded style from Amarra or an affordable maxi from Lulus, try it on with your shoes and move around in it before the big night.