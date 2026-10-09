Five people were arrested overnight during the police’s regular overnight operations, the force said on Friday.

Officers stopped and checked 282 drivers and 68 passengers, while also inspecting 43 premises, resulting in one citation being issued.

Traffic checks led to 260 citations being issued for various offences.

Of the citations issued, 82 concerned speeding. Ten vehicles were seized during the operations.

Officers also carried out 122 alcohol tests, which resulted in three people blowing over the legal limits. Three preliminary drug tests conducted on drivers returned positive results.