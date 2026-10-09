A 27-year-old woman was injured in a road traffic accident which was allegedly caused by a drunk driver on Limassol’s Spyros Kyprianou Avenue on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the car of the 23-year-old driver collided with the woman’s car at the intersection of Marinos Geroulanou and Georgios Averof street.

The woman was injured and taken to the hospital, where doctors found that she had suffered a fractured arm. Her 62-year-old and 14-year-old passengers suffered minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid.

The 23-year-old underwent a breathalyser test with a final reading of 75μg, well above the legal limit of 22μg.