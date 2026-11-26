Applications to sit written examinations for entry-level positions in the civil service will open in December, with examinations scheduled to take place between February and April 2027, according to an official announcement.

The special committee responsible for the evaluation of candidates for appointment to the civil service said the education ministry’s examinations service had been tasked with conducting the written examinations for positions that may be advertised during the first half of 2027.

The first examination will take place on Saturday, February 6, for positions whose initial salary scale does not exceed A8 and for which a university degree or equivalent qualification is required.

The examination will retain the format used in previous years, assessing candidates’ verbal reasoning and abstract and quantitative reasoning abilities.

Examinations for positions whose initial salary scale does not exceed A7 will take place on Saturday, March 6. Applicants must hold a secondary school leaving certificate or a diploma from a three-year post-secondary course.

Unlike in previous years, the examination will consist of a single language proficiency paper, comprising multiple-choice questions assessing candidates’ reading comprehension and understanding of basic Greek language structures and vocabulary, including their ability to understand short texts and instructions.

Further details will be published in the official government gazette within the first ten days of December.

Examinations for positions whose initial salary scale does not exceed A9 or A11 will take place on Saturday, April 10. The basic requirement for these positions is a university degree or equivalent qualification and/or a professional qualification.

Candidates will be assessed on abstract reasoning and critical reasoning, incorporating quantitative and verbal abilities, while a separate paper will assess their ability to evaluate situations and workplace scenarios.

The first two papers will be common to all candidates, while the third will differ according to the group of positions being sought, with positions grouped on the basis of the qualifications required.

Passing the relevant written examination is a mandatory prerequisite for submitting an application to the Public Service Commission for appointment to any of the corresponding positions included in the 2027 lists of entry-level civil service posts.

The lists are subject to parliamentary approval, following which they will be published in the official government gazette and made available on the websites of the Public Service Commission, the examinations service and the department of public administration and personnel.

The committee clarified that candidates who have yet to complete their studies will also be eligible to apply to sit the written examinations.

However, they must have obtained the necessary academic and, where applicable, professional qualifications, and satisfy all other requirements of the position they wish to pursue by the closing date for applications for the specific vacancy advertised during the first half of 2027.