Manchester United were denied victory by a stoppage-time equaliser as 10-man Tottenham Hotspur fought back to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead in the 73rd minute, finishing after good work from Matheus Cunha to give the home side the breakthrough in a largely cagey contest.

Tottenham’s hopes of rescuing a point appeared to suffer a major blow when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off following a confrontation involving United defender Luke Shaw.

However, Spurs refused to surrender and were rewarded in the 92nd minute when Dominic Solanke headed home Sandro Tonali’s cross to silence the home crowd.

The result will frustrate United, who looked set to claim three valuable points, while Tottenham will take encouragement from their resilience despite finishing with 10 men.

Both sides remain under pressure to improve their league form, with the draw offering little relief to either team.