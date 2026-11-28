The European Union recorded a trade deficit of €36.0 billion in the third quarter of 2026, according to figures released by Eurostat.

The shortfall occurred as the value of goods imported from non-EU countries reached €730.0 billion, comfortably exceeding the €694.0 billion in goods exported by the bloc.

This latest figure means that every single quarter of 2026 so far has registered a trade deficit for the European Union.

Compared with the second quarter of the year, the overall deficit in the trade balance of goods remained broadly unchanged.

The persistent negative balance continued to be driven primarily by substantial deficits in energy products at €96.3 billion, alongside other manufactured goods at €12.0 billion and raw materials at €9.2 billion.

On the surplus side of the ledger, the positive trade balance in chemicals and related products held steady at €50.1 billion.

However, the bloc’s surplus in machinery and vehicles decreased by half when compared with the previous three-month period.

Looking at overall trade flows, exports rose by 1.8 per cent, representing an increase of €12.0 billion over the second quarter.

At the same time, imports grew by 1.7 per cent, adding €11.9 billion to the bloc’s incoming goods bill compared with the preceding quarter.

The modest expansion in outbound shipments builds on a recent recovery, as EU exports had been declining since the second quarter of 2025 before that downward trend finally halted in the first quarter of 2026.