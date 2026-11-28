If you’re reading this over coffee on a Saturday morning, I hope it’s still hot. Mine usually is.

I cover business and finance, and I don’t work weekends. Some of my colleagues do.

So do the people serving breakfast at hotels, the nurses finishing their night shifts, the police officers on patrol and the journalists keeping the news coming when the rest of us are deciding where to go for lunch.

I’ve occasionally wondered how many people in Cyprus actually get to enjoy the weekend. It turns out the answer is rather fewer than I expected.

Nearly a third of employees in Cyprus usually worked on Saturdays or Sundays in 2025. At 31.3 per cent, the island was just behind Greece, on 31.5 per cent, and well above the EU average of 18.5 per cent, according to Eurostat.

What caught my eye wasn’t just the figure. It was how quickly it had risen. Two years earlier, 26.4 per cent of Cyprus employees usually worked weekends.

And these are employees, not everyone who works. Across the EU, 45.8 per cent of self-employed people employing others usually worked weekends.

Anyone running a small business probably understands why. Sunday may be the only chance to deal with invoices, paperwork or orders that never quite get finished between customers.

Which raises a question worth asking, particularly now that everyone seems to be talking about a four-day working week.

Who gets that extra day off when so many people are already working through the two they’re supposed to have?

Think about how a Sunday works. Someone opens the bakery before the first customer arrives. Someone else is preparing breakfast at a hotel, cleaning rooms or getting a restaurant ready for lunch.

Across the EU, almost 48 per cent of service and sales workers usually worked weekends in 2025. Many are busiest precisely when the rest of us have time to shop, eat out or go somewhere.

And then there are the jobs where work cannot wait until Monday.

I went looking for what a Sunday costs a newsroom.

The Cyprus News Agency’s (CNA) 2025 budget set aside €80,000 for Sunday and public holiday cover. It describes four reporters working one shift and a fifth arriving at 11.30am, with more called in when major news breaks.

There’s something wonderfully precise about that detail. The fifth journalist arrives at 11.30am, probably just as someone else is ordering a second coffee.

News, unfortunately, has never shown much respect for weekends.

And in a September survey involving 152 journalists, the journalists’ union found that only one in four wanted to spend their entire working life in the profession.

But journalism is hardly alone.

Cyprus’ hotel collective agreement provides for a 38-hour week, with double compensation for Sunday overtime under its provisions.

However, in the second quarter of 2026, the job vacancy rate in accommodation and food services stood at 4.6 per cent, the highest of any sector.

A hotelier can redraw the rota. There still has to be someone at reception when the late flight lands.

The question becomes even harder in healthcare.

In June, the health minister told parliament that state hospitals were short of about 600 nursing staff.

By September, Larnaca General Hospital had opened five extra beds, staffed through overtime. Nurses stopped work for an hour, warning that staff were reaching the limits of professional burnout.

Five beds had been found. The extra hours had to come from people already on the ward.

Doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers cannot simply leave unfinished work for Monday. A shorter week might improve their lives, but someone would still have to cover the missing hours.

Which brings me to Friday.

In a survey commissioned by Fiverr this autumn, 40 per cent of 5,750 workers and freelancers across five countries chose Friday as their preferred day off. Only 19 per cent chose Monday.

Three days to get things done, go somewhere or do absolutely nothing sounds rather lovely.

But how tired are workers in Cyprus by the time Friday arrives?

According to Eurostat, actual weekly working hours averaged 37.7 in Cyprus in 2025, compared with 35.9 across the EU.

More troubling is what happens afterwards.

Eurofound found that 44 per cent of Cyprus workers felt physically exhausted at the end of their working day always or most of the time, compared with 28 per cent across the EU.

And then there is money. Because an extra day off sounds very different depending on what you earn.

Earlier this month, trade union PEO said more than 188,000 employees earned less than €1,500 a month, while calling for a 38-hour week without loss of earnings.

Those final four words matter.

A four-day week sounds attractive when the fifth day’s pay remains intact. It becomes considerably less attractive if losing a day means losing a fifth of your wages.

Cyprus has already experimented with the idea. In March, employees at Societe Generale Bank Cyprus approved a four-day summer arrangement, allowing them to take turns working four days during July and August, without losing pay.

Customers could still visit on the usual working days.

Then there is PwC Cyprus, which introduced a four-day summer schedule in 2022. In an internal survey, 77 per cent of staff said they managed to keep most Fridays completely free of work, while 65 per cent felt more productive.

Having a day marked as free is one thing. Actually keeping it free is quite another.

Elsewhere in Europe, the experiments have gone further.

In Britain, 61 organisations employing around 2,900 people tested a four-day week without reducing pay. Employees reported less stress and burnout, while sick days fell 65 per cent. At least 54 organisations were still using shorter weeks a year later.

Portugal’s trial found that 65 per cent of workers spent more time with their families, while difficulties balancing work and personal life fell sharply.

Poland is testing shorter hours across 78 employers, covering almost 5,000 workers.

Belgium offers another option, although with a catch. Employees can fit 38 hours into four days, working nine and a half hours daily.

That gives them a three-day weekend, but not fewer working hours.

It might suit someone tired of commuting. Less so a parent trying to collect children from school.

And that brings us to something often missing from the four-day-week debate.

The work people do after they stop being paid.

Cooking, cleaning, shopping, childcare and looking after older relatives still have to happen, regardless of what an employment contract says.

A Cyprus study published by the European Institute for Gender Equality found that women carry more unpaid childcare and long-term care responsibilities, while men generally enjoy more leisure time.

So for one person, Friday could mean a long lunch or an afternoon doing nothing. For another, it might mean finally having time to do the laundry, collect the children or take an elderly parent to an appointment.

Both may welcome the extra time. But only one is necessarily getting a day of rest.

And for working parents, it matters which hours come back. Cyprus has expanded its all-day school programme to 381 schools, with the optional primary programme running until 3pm or 4pm.

That’s a help. It still leaves a gap for anyone expected to work until six.

Working from home can save time too.

I know what a difference it makes to work remotely rather than travel between Limassol and Nicosia. But the time saved on the road can easily disappear into another call, another email or one more story.

Cyprus’ teleworking law provides a right to disconnect for employees covered by it. In practice, closing the laptop can be harder than it sounds.

Perhaps that’s why the four-day-week debate deserves more attention than simply choosing between Friday and Monday.

For some workers, the problem isn’t how many days they work. It’s that work follows them into the hours they are supposed to have off.

For others, the more immediate concern is knowing when they will work, how much they will earn and whether they can rely on the time off they have been promised.

A better working week needn’t look the same for everyone.

A parent might value finishing early enough for the school run. A nurse might prefer fewer consecutive night shifts. A hotel worker might want two predictable days off together. A journalist working on Sunday might simply want to know which weekend will finally be theirs.

After looking through the figures, the agreements and the European trials, I keep coming back to something rather ordinary.

Being able to make plans.

To book a medical appointment without taking annual leave. Arrange lunch with a friend. Or wake up on a Sunday without having to check whether you’re expected at work.

I already have my weekends. I know what a difference that makes.

But perhaps we’re asking the wrong question.

Instead of asking everyone which extra day they’d like off, perhaps we should first ask how many people can actually count on the days off they already have.

And whether they get to enjoy them.

Because the three-day weekend sounds wonderful. But for plenty of people in Cyprus, having two predictable days off would be a good place to start.

Now, about that coffee. Mine is still hot.