Britain’s financial watchdog has warned technology and social media companies that AI agents offering financial services could face regulatory action, urging companies to engage early with supervisors.

The statement earlier this week coincided with Meta’s (META.O) launch ​of its Muse AI agent into the UK. Muse in the UK can perform ​tasks such as renewing car insurance, chasing refunds and making online purchases, but ⁠it will not initially be able to access bank account statements or provide personalised ​financial guidance.

The Financial Conduct Authority did not name any companies in its statement and ​directed its guidance at companies considering launching agentic products in the UK.

The FCA said that simply describing a business as a technology provider does not make it exempt from financial regulation if products include regulated services ​such as financial promotions, advice or payment services.

The financial sector is grappling with growing concerns ​that AI agents could help technology companies to expand into lucrative areas of the industry. Banks have already ‌called ⁠on the regulator to scrutinise the use of AI chatbots to deliver financial advice to consumers.

Meta’s Muse is one of the fastest-growing apps on record, having clocked up more than 10 million downloads since its September launch in the US.

Unlike the US version, Muse in the UK cannot access ​users’ bank account balances, ​investment holdings or mortgage ⁠information to provide personalised financial guidance or budgeting recommendations, Meta said.

A Meta spokesperson said the company had engaged with the appropriate regulators.

The social ​media company wants to connect Muse to UK banking services, but only ​after speaking ⁠to regulators and obtaining any necessary licences to ensure it complies with local laws, the spokesperson added.

In its statement, the FCA also said that consumers who use AI agents should make sure they ⁠understand ​what protections, if any, they have if something goes ​wrong and what type of information they are sharing and whether it is safe to do so.