Members of Cyprus’ largest political party, Disy, will on Saturday cast ballots to decide who the party’s nominee will be at the 2028 presidential election, with two candidates, former party leader Averof Neophytou and incumbent member of parliament George Pamboridis, seeking the nomination.

Polling stations across the island will be open to Disy’s 48,000 members between 9am and 6pm, with the official results expected to be announced at around 8pm at Disy’s central offices in Nicosia.

However, it has been suggested that only around a third of the party’s members intend to vote.

This forecast low turnout is expected to favour Neophytou, who, according to a poll published by television channel Sigma on Thursday, holds a significant lead over his opponent, with 54 per cent of poll respondents having favoured him, and just 23 per cent having favoured Pamboridis.

Both men have experience in both the legislative and executive branch of government, with Neophytou having served two separate stints in parliament, between 1996 and 1999, and then from 2006 until his retirement from the legislature this year, while Pamboridis was elected to parliament for the first time in May.

Pamboridis served as health minister between 2015 and 2018 under former president Nicos Anastasiades, while Neophytou served as communications minister between 1999 and 2003 under late president Glafcos Clerides.

Neophytou led Disy for a decade

Neophytou led Disy between 2013 and 2023, taking over from Anastasiades when he was elected president and then stepping down after the 2023 presidential election, when he was the party’s candidate.

He finished in third place in the 2023 election’s first round, behind Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis and eventual winner Nikos Christodoulides, who had defied the party’s choice to back him and stood as an independent candidate.

Both candidates departed from Cypriot govt consensus

Saturday’s vote will bring to an end almost two months of campaigning inside Disy, which have seen a number of noteworthy departures from the political consensus that has determined Cypriot government policy, particularly in the field of foreign affairs, both with Disy in government and in opposition, over the course of the last decade.

On Monday, Pamboridis accused the current government of “lust for Israel” over the release from prison of Israeli property developer Simon Aykut, saying that incumbent president Nikos Christodoulides “took him out [of prison] and handed him to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu”.

“I do not know why there is such sensitivity to Netanyahu’s requests. Whenever Netanyahu makes a request, our government gives him what he wants,” he said, before adding that if he is elected president, he will not have a “submissive attitude which makes Cyprus dependent on other countries from which we have received nothing in return”.

George Pamboridis

Neophytou, too, has departed from that consensus, calling for energy sanctions levied by the European Union on Russia to be lifted in light of rising energy prices in Cyprus and across the bloc, despite the war in Ukraine, as a result of which the sanctions were levied, still raging on.

“There are times when we must take bold decisions to protect our people. Today, we find ourselves at such a moment. Recent international developments have created a new reality. The United States has eased certain sanctions regarding the supply of Russian diesel. That necessitates that Europe, too, re-examine its own policy,” he said.