Three construction workers fell nine metres at a building site in Strovolos, leaving one in a critical condition, police said on Sunday.

The men, aged 33, 45 and 49, were working on a building under construction on Thursday morning when the accident happened, between about 9.30am and 10.15am.

Officers were told of the accident in a complaint filed at about 7.30pm on Saturday, two days later.

An ambulance took all three to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors are treating the 45-year-old whose condition is described as “critical but stable”.

The 33-year-old and the 49-year-old are likewise in a serious condition.

Police said the circumstances are under investigation with the labour inspection department.