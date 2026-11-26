The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Cyprus’ banking sector remained unchanged at 1.5 per cent at the end of August 2026, according to updated figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The ratio was the same as at the end of July, based on the methodology used in the European Banking Authority’s Risk Dashboard, which includes loans and advances to central banks and credit institutions.

The CBC’s latest figures also showed a slight improvement in the coverage of bad loans through provisions, with the coverage ratio rising to 64.7 per cent at the end of August, from 64.5 per cent a month earlier.

This indicates that banks had provisions equivalent to just under two-thirds of their non-performing loans.

Meanwhile, total restructured loans stood at €700 million at the end of August.

Of this amount, €300 million remained classified as non-performing loans, meaning that a substantial portion of restructured lending continued to be recorded as bad debt.

The figures provide an updated picture of the banking sector’s asset quality, with the headline NPL ratio holding steady while the provision coverage ratio edged higher.