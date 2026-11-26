A European Union ​meeting expected to consider Tesla’s (TSLA.O) bid to ‌win approval for its assisted self-driving system across the bloc has been postponed for Dec. ​15, a European Commission spokesperson told ​Reuters.

The Technical Committee for ⁠Motor Vehicles (TCMV) had been expected to potentially ​vote on the system during its December ​meeting, after no vote was held at two earlier meetings following preliminary approval from the Netherlands in April.

The vote ​is a key hurdle in Tesla’s push ​to bring the technology to Europe. Nearly a dozen ‌countries ⁠have followed the Dutch lead, with Italy the most populous to begin a rollout, but EU-wide approval requires support from at ​least 15 ​of the ⁠bloc’s 27 countries representing 65 per cent of its population.

The meeting was ​originally scheduled for Dec. 1, Dutch ​regulator ⁠RDW told Reuters. Belgium’s Flanders transport ministry initially said it had been moved to ⁠Dec. ​7, before the Commission ​clarified that it would instead take place on Dec. 15.