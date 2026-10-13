Shipping agents face growing security and compliance responsibilities as geopolitical tensions disrupt maritime trade, the Cyprus Shipping Association (CSA) said during an international industry gathering in Tokyo.

The association’s director general, Dimitris Kouzapas, raised the impact of the war in Ukraine and crises in the Middle East on shipping operations, regional security and global trade during the 2026 annual general meeting of FONASBA, the Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents.

Speaking on a panel examining European maritime resilience, Kouzapas said “Cyprus had an important role to play in supporting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” drawing on its geographical position and experience in shipping.

He stressed the need for better preparedness, closer coordination between authorities and the industry, and more effective information sharing as maritime operators respond to changing security threats.

In this context, he referred to CYCLOPS, a Cyprus-based centre supporting security training and capacity building, and the Common Information Sharing Environment (CISE), an EU initiative designed to improve maritime awareness and cooperation between authorities.

At the same time, Kouzapas drew attention to the expanding duties of shipping agents, from sanctions compliance and checks on vessels and customers to cargo and voyage verification, cybersecurity awareness and the early identification of operational and security risks.

He said these responsibilities called for a proactive, risk-based approach, including a clear understanding of the customer, vessel and transaction, the cross-checking of information and the escalation of concerns when further scrutiny was needed.

The panel, entitled ‘European resilience: Local solutions for regional challenges’, also included Alexander Geisler of Germany, Olivier Cebe of France and Stefan Stanoykov of Bulgaria. It was moderated by Jacek Tyminski of Poland.

Kouzapas also emphasised the role of national shipping agent associations, FONASBA and its European arm, ECASBA, in sharing practical experience, developing common standards and strengthening dialogue with regulators.

According to the CSA, the discussion reinforced the importance of coordinated action at national, European and international level to improve the maritime industry’s ability to withstand disruption.

The Tokyo meeting, from October 11 to 15, brings together shipping agents and shipbrokers from around the world.