Five agricultural organisations on Tuesday called on Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis and Energy Minister Michael Damianos to extend the licence for grain storage at Larnaca port, which is due to expire at the end of October.

In a joint statement, Pek, Eka, Panagrotikos, Euroagrotikos and the New Agricultural Movement warned that the loss of storage facilities could threaten Cyprus’ food security, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical instability and rising import costs.

The organisations also appealed to the Cyprus Ports Authority to extend the existing licence.

They said Cyprus’ large tourism industry and growing halloumi production sector had increased demand for grain, making adequate supplies essential for the island.

“Cyprus receives a large number of tourists, at the same time a huge halloumi manufacturing industry has developed, which requires sufficient quantities of grain to meet the needs in Cyprus, therefore it is clear that without grain, the island’s food security is at risk,” the groups said.

They argued that ongoing conflicts and changing geopolitical conditions made it necessary to reassess the country’s grain storage capacity.

“The Russia-Ukraine war and the hostilities in the Middle East have led to a significant increase in both the cost of transporting products in general and the cost of feed raw materials imported into Cyprus, due to reduced supply since a large source of origin, Ukraine, is no longer available, while demand remains stable,” they said.

The organisations also warned of a possible increase in the cost of soybeans imported from Argentina and Brazil, which are widely used in animal feed, citing the planned implementation of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) from January 1, 2027.

They stressed that additional storage capacity was needed to protect against further price increases and potential shortages, particularly if the existing facilities at Larnaca port could no longer be used.

“There is an increased need for product storage to limit the risk arising from the continued increase in prices and the risk of shortages in the market,” they said.

The organisations called for the creation of additional storage facilities to safeguard supplies in the longer term.

Concluding their statement, they described Cyprus as a “semi-occupied country” with substantial grain requirements for both livestock and human consumption.

They expressed confidence that the ministers would respond positively to their request.