Prisoners sleeping on makeshift beds made from plastic crates, cells infested with parasites and up to four inmates sharing just 5.5m² of space are among the findings of a damning report on living conditions at the central prisons published by the Audit Office on Tuesday.

The 72-page report exposes longstanding shortcomings in the management of the country’s prison system, following an unannounced inspection on August 18.

“The situation at the central prisons did not arise suddenly. The problems have been known for years,” Auditor General Andreas Papaconstantinou said in the report’s foreword.

He stressed that the authorities could not simply wait for the construction of new prison facilities before addressing existing shortcomings.

“Overcrowding undoubtedly constitutes one of the most serious problems at the central prisons. However, it cannot be invoked as a general excuse for every shortcoming or omission, nor can it absolve the state of its fundamental obligation to ensure dignified and safe conditions of detention,” he said.

Overcrowding and poor living conditions

As of July 6, the central prisons housed 1,169 inmates, exceeding both their normal operational capacity of 927 and maximum emergency capacity of 1,077.

The prison population has increased by 87 per cent since September 2017, while Eurostat figures for 2024 showed Cyprus had the highest prison occupancy rate in the European Union.

An additional 240 places created in 2024 provided only temporary relief. The Audit Office warned that the government’s plans to construct new prisons would not, in themselves, address the underlying causes of overcrowding.

Some wings operate at more than 150 per cent of capacity, with inmates sleeping on mattresses on the floor or on makeshift beds made from plastic crates, it said.

Prisoners complained of flea and bedbug infestations, with one inmate killing a flea in the presence of auditors. Serious shortcomings in cleanliness and ventilation were also identified.

Despite overcrowding, 101 prisoners occupied individual cells in December 2025, with insufficient documentation justifying some of the arrangements.

The report also raised concerns over prisoners serving life sentences being accommodated alongside remand prisoners and those serving short sentences.

“Prisoners reported to our office the existence of powerful groups of inmates and incidents of intimidation,” Papaconstantinou said.

Similar incidents involving intimidation, extortion and violence had previously been documented by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT).

Staff shortages further exacerbated the situation. In one wing, just one or two members of staff were responsible for approximately 100 prisoners during the day, with only one officer on duty at night.

With most wings lacking toilets inside cells, insufficient staffing also affects access to basic sanitation.

Alternatives to imprisonment

Despite legislation introduced in 2021 providing for a dedicated detention facility for children in conflict with the law, no such facility has yet become operational.

In July, there were 44 prisoners under the age of 21, including two minors being held on remand.

Although young male prisoners are accommodated in a separate wing, their outdoor space is limited, with access to larger sporting facilities restricted to specific hours.

The Audit Office called for the swift completion of a dedicated facility for children.

The Audit Office also highlighted the limited use of alternatives to imprisonment, with approximately 150 people undertaking unpaid community service annually.

Meanwhile, 329 people, representing 28 per cent of the prison population in July, were being held on remand.

Efforts to introduce electronic monitoring as an alternative to pre-trial detention have also stalled, with the legal service citing substantial but unspecified legal issues.

The Audit Office also recommended examining procedures that could allow the deportation of foreign prisoners meeting specific criteria, within the applicable legal framework.

Medical downfalls in the system

Significant shortages of medical and nursing personnel were identified, with medication being administered by prison officers rather than general nursing staff.

Significant shortages of medical and nursing staff were identified, with medication being administered by prison officers rather than nursing personnel, raising concerns over patient safety and medical confidentiality.

Although auditors found the meal served during their inspection satisfactory, a survey of 283 inmates found that only 37 per cent were satisfied or very satisfied with the food, compared with 39 per cent who expressed dissatisfaction.

The report also identified the absence of an organised system rewarding good behaviour and encouraging participation in rehabilitation programmes.

The report also highlighted the failure to appoint a new prisons board, responsible for external oversight and examining prisoners’ complaints, for approximately two and a half years.

When complaints boxes were opened in October 2024, letters and complaints from 12 prisoners dating back as far as 2019 were discovered. Eight of those prisoners had already been released.