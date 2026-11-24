The National Guard participated in the International Hellenic Tank Challenge 2026, held in Petrochori, Xanthi, in northern Greece, alongside tank crews from Greece, the United States and Italy, it announced on Tuesday.\n\n\n\nDuring the competition, crews were assessed on their firing skills, tactical manoeuvres and ability to respond to operational scenarios under pressure.\n\n\n\nTheir technical proficiency, physical endurance and ability to respond rapidly to changing conditions were also evaluated, demonstrating their level of training, operational readiness and cohesion.\n\n\n\nThe National Guard said its participation in the competition provided an important opportunity to exchange experience and expertise with crews from the participating countries, contributing to greater mutual understanding and cooperation in a multinational environment. \n\n\n\nThis marked Cyprus’ first participation in the competition, with the United States taking first place. The Cypriot crew, which normally operates T-80 tanks, competed using a Greek Leopard 1A5 tank.\n\n\n\n\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n