HELLENiQ ENERGY acquired 90,024 of its own shares during a five-day period in November as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, bringing its total holding of treasury shares to 619,107, equivalent to 0.20 per cent of its share capital.

The Greek energy group said the purchases took place between November 13 and November 19, 2026, at a weighted average price of €17.4472 per share.

The largest daily purchase was made on November 13, when the company acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of €17.5530.

It then bought 15,000 shares on November 16 at €17.7763 each, followed by another 15,000 on November 17 at €17.5105.

A further 15,024 shares were acquired on November 18 at €17.2735, while the final purchase, on November 19, involved 15,000 shares at €17.0169 each.

A share buyback involves a company purchasing its own shares from the market, reducing the number available to investors and potentially returning capital to shareholders.

The announcement was issued under European Union market abuse rules, including Regulation 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, which set out requirements governing share repurchases and their disclosure.

The purchases come as HELLENiQ ENERGY continues to expand its regional energy activities, including a planned investment of more than €1 billion in Romania by 2030.

The group is developing a portfolio of renewable energy and battery storage projects in the country with capacity of up to 1.3 gigawatts, comprising more than 800 megawatts of renewables and 500 megawatts of battery storage.

The company has also left open the possibility of participating in Cyprus’ offshore natural gas exploration programme through a partnership, although chief executive Andreas Shiamishis has said its immediate priority remains its existing exploration portfolio in Greece.

Shiamishis previously explained that the group had stayed out of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone because it lacked the deepwater exploration experience and the operational capacity required at the time, while stressing that future involvement remained under consideration.