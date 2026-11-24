Britain’s defence ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 on Tuesday issued a warning to companies providing direct support to Ukraine’s military that they faced an increased sabotage threat from Russia.

In the highly unusual public announcement, the Ministry of Defence and the National Protective Security Authority, which is part of MI5, warned companies to take action to improve their security in the face of what they said was the risk posed by operatives acting for Russia.

“In recent months Russia has increased attempts to conduct sabotage against European defence-related facilities,” the warning said.

“This activity is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson…If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, it could be a target.”

There was no immediate comment from Russia’s embassy in London, although Moscow has previously denied any involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations.

Since the Ukraine war started and Britain became one of Kyiv’s most vocal supporters, London has accused Russia of being behind a number of spying and sabotage plots.

Last year, a group of British men were jailed for carrying out an arson attack on a Ukraine-linked business which the UK authorities said was carried out at the behest of Moscow, and in September a man was charged with providing Russian intelligence with details of a drone factory.

On Sunday, Estonia said it would close all its border crossing points with Russia following a suspected sabotage attack on an Estonian defence company, while last week the Norwegian security service said it expected Russian intelligence to carry out sabotage attacks in Norway in the coming year.

UK DEFENCE MINISTRY PLANS SECURITY BRIEFINGS

Britain’s defence ministry said it was holding closed-door security briefings with leaders from the critical national infrastructure and defence sectors in Whitehall over the next two days to advise on security.

“Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face,” Security Minister Dan Jarvis said.

“It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine.”